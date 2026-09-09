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Mariah Carey Turns New York City Into Her Runway as She Channels Her '90s Era Curls With Voluminous Hairdo: Photos

Image of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey turned the streets of New York City into her runway during a glamorous night out.

Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

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Mariah Carey made New York City her runway during her latest night out.

The music icon was spotted leaving II Tinello restaurant in Manhattan, turning heads as she showed off a head full of voluminous, bouncy curls.

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Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Bouncy Curls

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Image of Mariah Carey showed off voluminous curls reminiscent of the signature hairstyle she rocked early in her career.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey showed off voluminous curls reminiscent of the signature hairstyle she rocked early in her career.

Carey's glamorous curls took center stage as she exited the popular Italian restaurant.

The hairstyle offered a nostalgic nod to the singer's signature look from earlier in her career, when her naturally curly locks became nearly as recognizable as her powerhouse voice.

Carey has revisited the throwback style numerous times over the years, occasionally swapping her signature long waves for tighter, more voluminous curls reminiscent of her early '90s era.

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Mariah Carey Enjoys a Night Out in New York City

Image of The "We Belong Together" singer was spotted making her way out of Il Tinello restaurant in Manhattan.
Source: MEGA

The 'We Belong Together' singer was spotted making her way out of Il Tinello restaurant in Manhattan.

The "We Belong Together" singer appeared in good spirits as she made her way out of Il Tinello following her meal.

Carey has long had ties to New York, having been born in Huntington, N.Y., before launching the music career that would make her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Her latest Manhattan appearance comes amid a busy year for the Grammy winner who has continued making public appearances and performing around the world.

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Mariah Carey Has Been Embracing Her Iconic Style

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Image of Mariah Carey has remained loyal to her glamorous personal style throughout her more than three decades in the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey has remained loyal to her glamorous personal style throughout her more than three decades in the spotlight.

Carey's latest look is hardly the first time she's brought back the curls associated with the beginning of her career.

When the singer released her self-titled debut album in 1990, she famously rocked a head full of tight curls on its cover. She's periodically returned to the style in the decades since, much to the delight of longtime fans.

The superstar has also remained loyal to the ultra-glam aesthetic she's become known for, frequently stepping out in sparkling gowns, towering heels and statement-making accessories.

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Mariah Carey Is Still Hitting the Stage

Image of Mariah Carey has continued performing around the world in 2026, treating fans to hits spanning her extensive catalog.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey has continued performing around the world in 2026, treating fans to hits spanning her extensive catalog.

Carey has also remained busy performing in 2026.

The "Fantasy" hitmaker performed at Villa d'Este in Italy in August, where her set included career-spanning hits such as "Emotions," "Hero," "Obsessed," "We Belong Together" and "My All."

She's set to return to the stage later this year, with performances scheduled in Brazil in November.

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Mariah Carey Continues to Celebrate Her Music

Image of Mariah Carey continues to celebrate both her classic hits and newer music more than 35 years after releasing her debut album.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey continues to celebrate both her classic hits and newer music more than 35 years after releasing her debut album.

More than three decades after making her debut, Carey continues to celebrate both her newer material and the songs that made her a global superstar.

Her official website has recently highlighted nostalgic moments from her Daydream era alongside her latest music, giving longtime fans plenty of opportunities to revisit her extensive catalog.

And whether she's onstage or simply heading out to dinner in Manhattan, Carey clearly knows how to make an entrance.

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