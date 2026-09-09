Mariah Carey Turns New York City Into Her Runway as She Channels Her '90s Era Curls With Voluminous Hairdo: Photos
Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
Mariah Carey made New York City her runway during her latest night out.
The music icon was spotted leaving II Tinello restaurant in Manhattan, turning heads as she showed off a head full of voluminous, bouncy curls.
Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Bouncy Curls
Carey's glamorous curls took center stage as she exited the popular Italian restaurant.
The hairstyle offered a nostalgic nod to the singer's signature look from earlier in her career, when her naturally curly locks became nearly as recognizable as her powerhouse voice.
Carey has revisited the throwback style numerous times over the years, occasionally swapping her signature long waves for tighter, more voluminous curls reminiscent of her early '90s era.
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Night Out in New York City
The "We Belong Together" singer appeared in good spirits as she made her way out of Il Tinello following her meal.
Carey has long had ties to New York, having been born in Huntington, N.Y., before launching the music career that would make her one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Her latest Manhattan appearance comes amid a busy year for the Grammy winner who has continued making public appearances and performing around the world.
Mariah Carey Has Been Embracing Her Iconic Style
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Carey's latest look is hardly the first time she's brought back the curls associated with the beginning of her career.
When the singer released her self-titled debut album in 1990, she famously rocked a head full of tight curls on its cover. She's periodically returned to the style in the decades since, much to the delight of longtime fans.
The superstar has also remained loyal to the ultra-glam aesthetic she's become known for, frequently stepping out in sparkling gowns, towering heels and statement-making accessories.
Mariah Carey Is Still Hitting the Stage
Carey has also remained busy performing in 2026.
The "Fantasy" hitmaker performed at Villa d'Este in Italy in August, where her set included career-spanning hits such as "Emotions," "Hero," "Obsessed," "We Belong Together" and "My All."
She's set to return to the stage later this year, with performances scheduled in Brazil in November.
Mariah Carey Continues to Celebrate Her Music
More than three decades after making her debut, Carey continues to celebrate both her newer material and the songs that made her a global superstar.
Her official website has recently highlighted nostalgic moments from her Daydream era alongside her latest music, giving longtime fans plenty of opportunities to revisit her extensive catalog.
And whether she's onstage or simply heading out to dinner in Manhattan, Carey clearly knows how to make an entrance.