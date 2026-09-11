NEWS Mariah Carey Says Raising Twins Moroccan and Monroe Keeps Her on Her Toes as They Grow Into Teens Source: MEGA; @MOROCCANCANNON/INSTAGRAM Mariah Carey said raising her twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon always keeps her on her toes. OK! Staff Sept. 11 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mariah Carey admitted that raising her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, keeps her on her toes. The twins turned 15 in April this year, and the challenges of parenthood seem to have only increased as they entered their teenage years. However, she has always made it a point to keep them as grounded as possible. She previously admitted in an interview with People, “They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them.”

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Source: @MOROCCANCANNON/INSTAGRAM Moroccan Cannon shared a mirror selfie with Mariah Carey and his twin sister, Monroe, on Instagram.

Moroccan seemingly shares the same love with his mother and sister, as he has recently taken to posting pictures of his little family on his Instagram account. He shared a mirror selfie with his mother and sister on Wednesday, September 9, where they all seemed to be relaxing and enjoying each other's company. Mariah also made a post on Thursday, September 10, where the three of them posed for a strip of pictures in a photo booth, making silly faces to the camera.

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Mariah Carey Thinks She and Ex-husband Nick Cannon Did a Good Job Raising Their Kids

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey shares her twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The singer also praised her ex-husband for committing to co-parenting their children properly and giving them a stable home life, regardless of the ups and downs they faced in their personal lives, in an interview. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk,” she said.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @MARIAHCAREY/INSTAGRAM AND @MOROCCANCANNON/INSTAGRAM AND MONROECANNON/INSTAGRAM Mariah Carey admitted that she wants to give her children everything she didn't have growing up.

She also explained that since she didn't get to have a safe environment during her childhood, “The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn’t really have.” “A chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally,” she added.

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Mariah Carey Previously Gushed About Her Twins' Talents

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey gushed about her children's talents.

Although the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer has mostly kept her children out of the limelight, she never missed an opportunity to show her affection for them. In an interview with E! News in 2022, she said, “Rocky is a technical genius,” referring to Moroccan, whom she affectionately calls Rocky or Roc. “He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him,” she added. She also gushed about how both her kids inherited the musical DNA from her. “Honestly, their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me,” she stated, adding, “He and Roe are both such creative geniuses!”

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Source: @MARIAHCAREY/INSTAGRAM Mariah Carey said it's a 'joy' to watch her children grow up.