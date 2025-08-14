ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle Feud Erupts as Singer Avoids Mentioning Ex-Royal in New Interview Source: MEGA Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle's feud erupted after Carey avoided mentioning the ex-Royal in a new interview. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey seemingly snubbed Meghan Markle during a new interview. In 2022, Carey had appeared on Meghan’s podcast, but failed to mention her when asked about her interactions with people from the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Didn't Mention Meghan Markle in a New Interview

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey called Sarah Ferguson 'cool,' but didn't mention Meghan Markle in a new interview.

When asked who she’d met from the royal family, Carey said, “Fergie (Sarah Ferguson). I thought she was cool.” When she appeared on Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast, Carey discussed the term “diva” with her, and things got a bit tense between the pair. “I think that's really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, and yes, the diva thing, we can play into. It's not something I connect to,” Meghan shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Told Meghan Markle She Gives 'Diva Moments Sometimes'

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey insisted Meghan Markle gives 'diva moments sometimes.'

Carey interjected, telling Meghan she gives “us diva moments sometimes.” “It's also the visual, it's the visual,” Carey continued. “A lot of it is the look, let's say you, let's pretend that you weren't so beautiful and didn't have the whole thing, and didn't often have gorgeous ensembles, you wouldn't maybe get as much diva.” “I don't care,” Carey added. “I’m like when I can, I'm going to give you diva.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Wasn't Happy Mariah Carey Called Her a Diva

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said her 'fangirling was tempered' when Mariah Carey called her a diva.

When discussing her interaction with Carey on the podcast, Meghan noted her “fangirling was tempered." "But that aside, it was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks,” Meghan noted. “When she called me a diva.” “You couldn't see me, obviously,” she continued, “but I started to sweat a little bit and started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like ‘wait, no, what, how could you? That's not true, why would you say that?’” Meghan continued obsessing about the hit singer referring to her as a diva, saying her mind “was genuinely just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that."

Meghan Markle Thought Mariah Carey Was Getting a 'Dig' at Her When She Used the Term Diva

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle acknowledged Mariah Carey meant 'diva' as a compliment.