Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle Feud Erupts as Singer Avoids Mentioning Ex-Royal in New Interview

Composite photo of Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey and Meghan Markle's feud erupted after Carey avoided mentioning the ex-Royal in a new interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey seemingly snubbed Meghan Markle during a new interview.

In 2022, Carey had appeared on Meghan’s podcast, but failed to mention her when asked about her interactions with people from the royal family.

Mariah Carey Didn't Mention Meghan Markle in a New Interview

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey called Sarah Ferguson 'cool,' but didn't mention Meghan Markle in a new interview.

When asked who she’d met from the royal family, Carey said, “Fergie (Sarah Ferguson). I thought she was cool.”

When she appeared on Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast, Carey discussed the term “diva” with her, and things got a bit tense between the pair.

“I think that's really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, and yes, the diva thing, we can play into. It's not something I connect to,” Meghan shared.

Mariah Carey Told Meghan Markle She Gives 'Diva Moments Sometimes'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey insisted Meghan Markle gives 'diva moments sometimes.'

Carey interjected, telling Meghan she gives “us diva moments sometimes.”

“It's also the visual, it's the visual,” Carey continued. “A lot of it is the look, let's say you, let's pretend that you weren't so beautiful and didn't have the whole thing, and didn't often have gorgeous ensembles, you wouldn't maybe get as much diva.”

“I don't care,” Carey added. “I’m like when I can, I'm going to give you diva.”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wasn't Happy Mariah Carey Called Her a Diva

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said her 'fangirling was tempered' when Mariah Carey called her a diva.

When discussing her interaction with Carey on the podcast, Meghan noted her “fangirling was tempered."

"But that aside, it was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks,” Meghan noted. “When she called me a diva.” “You couldn't see me, obviously,” she continued, “but I started to sweat a little bit and started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like ‘wait, no, what, how could you? That's not true, why would you say that?’”

Meghan continued obsessing about the hit singer referring to her as a diva, saying her mind “was genuinely just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that."

Meghan Markle Thought Mariah Carey Was Getting a 'Dig' at Her When She Used the Term Diva

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle acknowledged Mariah Carey meant 'diva' as a compliment.

“I just kept thinking in that moment was my girl crush coming to a quick demise?” Meghan asked. “Does she actually not see me?”

Meghan added listeners “must have felt” her nervous laughter and “heard it too.”

“She jumped straight in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote, unquote fabulousness, as she sees it,” Meghan elaborated.

“She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig, I heard it as the word diva as I think of it, but in that moment as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational, and how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it's mind-blowing to me,” Meghan concluded.

