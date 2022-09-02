OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Royally Rude! Mariah Carey Clarifies Calling Meghan Markle A ‘Diva,’ Said She Meant It In A ‘Fabulous’ & ‘Empowering’ Way

mariah carey clarifies calling meghan markle a diva on podcast pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 2 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meghan Markle was left shocked after Mariah Carey referred to her as a "diva" during an interview between the two on Tuesday, August 30.

While the episode was titled "The Duality of Diva," the Duchess of Sussex was taken aback when the "We Belong Together" singer declared Markle one herself.

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Megan," stated Carey, 53. "Don’t even act like [you don't]."

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey clarifies calling meghan markle a diva on podcast
Source: mega

Markle's reaction stirred up emotions from fans, as many were not happy to see the Duchess feel such discomfort from Carey's choice of words.

The "All I Want For Christmas" vocalist later took to Twitter to clarify the "compliment" she meant to give to the mother-of-two.

MARIAH CAREY PARADES AROUND BOYFRIEND WHILE NICK CANNON PREPARES FOR HIS 10TH CHILD

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she tweeted. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!"

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey clarifies calling meghan markle a diva on podcast
Source: mega

Prior to Carey's clarification, the actress had confessed later on in her podcast that she was in utter shock at the comment since she grew up associating the phrase "diva" with an overall negative connotation.

NOT A 'GREAT FAN': ROYAL AUTHOR BELIEVES PRINCESS DIANA WOULD NOT APPROVE OF DAUGHTER-IN-LAW MEGHAN MARKLE

"It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well," the 41-year-old wife of Prince Harry recalled. "Until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks…when she called me a diva!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

"You couldn't see me, obviously, but I, I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That's not true, that's not…Why would you say that?" narrated the Suits alum. "My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey clarifies calling meghan markle a diva on podcast
Source: mega

Beside the slight "diva" mixup, the rest of the podcast involved a powerful and uplifting conversation between the Markle and her childhood idol.

Both of the women shared their struggles and stories from growing up under the identity of a biracial female.

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," confessed the Dater's Handbook star. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.