Royally Rude! Mariah Carey Clarifies Calling Meghan Markle A ‘Diva,’ Said She Meant It In A ‘Fabulous’ & ‘Empowering’ Way

Meghan Markle was left shocked after Mariah Carey referred to her as a "diva" during an interview between the two on Tuesday, August 30.

While the episode was titled "The Duality of Diva," the Duchess of Sussex was taken aback when the "We Belong Together" singer declared Markle one herself.

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Megan," stated Carey, 53. "Don’t even act like [you don't]."