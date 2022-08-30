Mariah Carey Admits 'I Didn't Fit In' While Discussing Racial Identity With Meghan Markle

"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods," Carey said while reflecting on her upbringing. "And I didn't fit in anywhere at all."

While listening to the Queen of Christmas talk about her childhood, the former Suits star expressed gratitude for the record producer who was one of her first forms of representation in mainstream media.