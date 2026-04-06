Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Look-Alike Twins Are All Grown Up in Rare Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, are serving up serious mini-me energy in new Easter photos. "Happy Easter," the "Always Be My Baby" singer, 57, captioned a photo posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Appeared in Rare Snap

Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins appeared in rare Easter photos.

In the rare snap, the curly-hair twins posed next to their mom and an Easter bunny. Both 14-year-olds clutched stuffed bunnies and flashed peace signs, with Monroe rocking a black-and-white striped shirt and Moroccan sporting a white-and-blue collared shirt. Meanwhile, the "We Belong Together" singer was in her typical over-the-top glam, wearing a baby pink maxi dress with a sultry slit, layered with a bedazzled, cropped cardigan.

Article continues below advertisement

The Twins Channeled Their Famous Parents

Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Moroccan Cannon joked that he had to crouch down to take photos with his mom and sister.

"Y'all I AM tall, I had to do the splits to take this photo 😭," Moroccan jokingly wrote in the comments section of his mom's post, adding a GIF of Bugs Bunny frolicking through a meadow. Meanwhile, the singer's followers couldn't help but point out the similarities between the kids and their parents. "That young man is a spitting image of his dad," one fan said, while another user wrote, "Rocky looks like a lighter, younger version of Nick, and Monroe looks like a younger version of you. #DemTeenagers are growing up on you." "She looks just like Mariah, and he looks just like Nick lol," a third pointed out.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Split in 2014

Source: @nickcannon/instagram Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey split in 2014.

The Roll Bounce star, 45, and "Don't Forget About Us" singer split in 2014 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later. Since then, the Love Don't Cost a Thing star has only continued to grow his family, welcoming three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. He also shares a late son with Alyssa, 32, who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Monroe Cannon Seemingly Sparked Family Feud

Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Monroe Cannon seemingly sparked rumors of a family feud in November 2025.