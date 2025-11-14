or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon's Daughter Monroe Sparks Family Feud Rumors by Declaring She Only Has 1 Brother Despite 10 Half-Siblings

Photo of Nick Cannon with his twins Moroccan and Monroe
Source: @nickcannon/instagram

Monroe Cannon was accused of shading her dad.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe Cannon, made a surprising statement about her blended family.

On Wednesday, November 12, the 14-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she considers her twin brother, Moroccan, her only sibling despite her dad having 10 other children.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Only Have 1 Brother'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photos of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter declared she has only 'one brother' despite her dad having 10 other children.
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter declared she has only 'one brother' despite her dad having 10 other children.

"Clearing something up guys. I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon," she wrote. "I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!"

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, 56, and the comedian, 45, finalized their divorce in 2016, and since then, Nick welcomed three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott.

The actor also shares a late son with Alyssa who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Monroe's Comment

Photo of Fans think Monroe's comment hinted at a family feud.
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

Fans think Monroe's comment hinted at a family feud.

Monroe's candid comment sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some people comparing her to her famous mother, who's gone viral for claiming she doesn't "know" Jennifer Lopez.

"She’s definitely her mother’s daughter 😂," one person penned, while another called the teen "shady like her mom."

Others blamed the Wild 'n Out creator for her feelings.

"This just sounds like a kid who is fed up with the toxic dynamics her father created," one person said on Instagram, while another shared, "Oop I kinda felt her on this. And not mad that this has become the outcome. Nick has created this environment 🤷🏽‍♀️."

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Talks Decisions About Fatherhood

Photo of The actor has a total of 12 children with six women.
Source: @bre_tiesi/instagram

The actor has a total of 12 children with six women.

In September, Nick said on "The Breakfast Club" podcast that having so many children was a "response to trauma" from his and Mariah's divorce.

"I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy. But I was just like, ‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny.’ And everything else figured itself out. And I just didn’t do the work," he explained. "So then I looked up with 12 kids later. Wow, I could have did things very differently."

Photo of The comedian thinks having so many kids was a 'trauma' response to his divorce from Mariah Carey.
Source: mega

The comedian thinks having so many kids was a 'trauma' response to his divorce from Mariah Carey.

Nonetheless, the Drumline star insisted he has no regrets.

"II stand firm on all of my decisions because I love all my kids. I love my family infrastructure. But I know it all started from a place of pain and not really healing properly," the Nickelodeon alum admitted.

Nick said he should have been more "mature" in his actions, noting, "It wasn’t like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more about, like, ‘Yo, I’mma just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens, I can handle it.’"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.