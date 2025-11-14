Nick Cannon's Daughter Monroe Sparks Family Feud Rumors by Declaring She Only Has 1 Brother Despite 10 Half-Siblings

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe Cannon, made a surprising statement about her blended family. On Wednesday, November 12, the 14-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she considers her twin brother, Moroccan, her only sibling despite her dad having 10 other children.

'I Only Have 1 Brother'

Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter declared she has only 'one brother' despite her dad having 10 other children.

"Clearing something up guys. I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon," she wrote. "I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!" The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, 56, and the comedian, 45, finalized their divorce in 2016, and since then, Nick welcomed three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. The actor also shares a late son with Alyssa who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Fans React to Monroe's Comment

Source: @mariahcarey/instagram Fans think Monroe's comment hinted at a family feud.

Monroe's candid comment sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some people comparing her to her famous mother, who's gone viral for claiming she doesn't "know" Jennifer Lopez. "She’s definitely her mother’s daughter 😂," one person penned, while another called the teen "shady like her mom." Others blamed the Wild 'n Out creator for her feelings. "This just sounds like a kid who is fed up with the toxic dynamics her father created," one person said on Instagram, while another shared, "Oop I kinda felt her on this. And not mad that this has become the outcome. Nick has created this environment 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Nick Cannon Talks Decisions About Fatherhood

Source: @bre_tiesi/instagram The actor has a total of 12 children with six women.

In September, Nick said on "The Breakfast Club" podcast that having so many children was a "response to trauma" from his and Mariah's divorce. "I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy. But I was just like, ‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny.’ And everything else figured itself out. And I just didn’t do the work," he explained. "So then I looked up with 12 kids later. Wow, I could have did things very differently."

Source: mega The comedian thinks having so many kids was a 'trauma' response to his divorce from Mariah Carey.