Mariah Carey Admits It's Been a 'Couple of Rough Weeks' After Her Mom and Sister Died on the Same Day

Mariah Carey might be playing her "One Sweet Day" song on repeat these past weeks. The Hollywood diva, 55, recently uploaded a video on Instagram to update her fans that she's "back at work" after recently losing her mom and sister on the same day.

“It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️,” the singer captioned the post. Elsewhere in the clip, Carey sang her 2005 track "It's Like That" in a slow, stripped-down version.

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey lost her mom and sister on the same day.

OK! previously reported that Carey expressed her grief on August 26 in an interview with a news outlet. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she shared.

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share how she's been coping.

The star's complicated relationship with her mother, Patria Hickey, 87, and sister, Alison Carey, 63, is no secret. The Grammy-winning singer said that her mother inflicted so "much pain and confusion" onto her. In her 2020 memoir, she wrote, "For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family."

"My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister ... I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about," she continued. "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions."

Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram Mariah Carey's mother, Patricia, gave her a hard time growing up.

Despite their differences, Mariah gushed over the matriarch. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she said. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she added.

Meanwhile, Mariah and her sister remained disconnected up until her death. David Baker, Alison's friend, told People that the sisters had not seen each other for over a decade. "A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came," he admitted. Alison was suffering from internal organ failure weeks before her death, and according to David, she had no idea that her mother had died hours earlier that day.

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey singing with daughter Monroe.

"We saw it coming, but it’s still a shock. [Alison] got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she’s gone," David stated.