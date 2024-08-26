OK Magazine
Mariah Carey's Sister and Mom Recently Died on the Same Day, Singer Reveals: 'Tragic Turn of Events'

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: mega

Mariah Carey confirmed the news shortly after their passing.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison.

On the afternoon of Monday, August 26, the singer shared the sad update with a news outlet, revealing, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

mariah carey sister mom died this weekend same day
Source: mega

On Monday, August 26, Mariah Carey announced the passing of her mother and sister.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," the Grammy winner, 55, continued. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

It's unclear what led to the deaths or if they're connected in any way.

mariah carey sister mom died same day
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

In 2015, the music icon shared this throwback photo from her childhood.

Patricia and her daughter had an up and down relationship, something the former detailed in her 2020 memoir.

"Ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival," the "We Belong Together" crooner penned. "I’ve emancipated myself from bondage several times, but there is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together."

mariah carey sister mom died this weekend same day
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram

The superstar revealed her loved ones passed away on the same day, though the causes of their deaths are currently unknown.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she continued.

Some of their tension stemmed from Patricia and Mariah's late dad Alfred's divorce, which occurred when the star was a toddler.

mariah carey sister mom died same day
Source: mega

The singer shares 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family," Mariah said of how she dealt when the brood split up. "My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister ... I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about."

While the Hollywood bombshell claimed she experienced "neglect" growing up, she dedicated her tome to the matriarch.

"Through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could," Mariah wrote. "I will love you the best I can, always."

It's not known if the siblings ever healed their rift, which was detailed in the memoir as well.

In addition to claiming Alison once threw scalding hot water on Mariah and caused third-degree burns, the mother-of-two accused her sister of trying to sell her to a pimp when she was 12 years old.

After the book's release, Alison attempted to sue her sibling for emotional distress and defamation.

People spoke with Mariah.

