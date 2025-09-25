Mariah Carey Shades Recording Academy for Not Winning Enough Grammys: 'They Pushed Me Out'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Says She 'Went Through a Lot' With the Grammys

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mariah Carey snubbed the Grammys during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"You are, you know, you're such a Grammy winner," Ripa declared at the beginning of Carey's interview — which immediately sent the "Emotions" singer over the edge. "Eh, not really. They pushed me out of the..." Carey replied, trailing off as the audience applauded. She admitted: "I mean, I'm not being politically correct about it, because I really went through a lot with that."

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Recalls Being Snubbed at 1996 Grammys

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey has been nominated for 34 Grammys.

Clarifying what Carey meant, Ripa asked, "So, you should have more?" "I was nominated years ago for almost every category, the year we had 'One Sweet Day' with Boyz II Men, and 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Fantasy,'" she recalled of the 1996 Grammy Awards. "You didn't win Grammys for those?" Ripa responded, appearing shocked, as Carey exclaimed: "No! And I was there, we opened the show. Yeah, so we just sat there like, 'Yay!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey was recently honored with the 2025 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Giving Carey her flowers, Consuelos acknowledged how Carey just won multiple trophies at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — including the honorable Video Vanguard Award. Not wanting to create any drama, Carey concluded: "Let's just say yay for the Grammys. Yay! Yay Grammys! Woo! And we love 'em!" The "Its a Wrap" hitmaker has received 34 Grammy nominations over the more than three decades she's spent releasing music.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mariah Carey/YouTube

In 1991, Carey took home Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Performance for her debut single "Vision of Love." The 56-year-old also won Best Contemporary R&B Album for The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together." In addition to her five competitive Grammy wins, Carey was also honored with the special Grammy Global Impact Award in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey's new album 'Here for It All' releases on Friday, September 25.