Mariah Carey Shades Recording Academy for Not Winning Enough Grammys: 'They Pushed Me Out'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey is still salty about her Grammys stats.
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer once again shaded the Recording Academy for not recognizing her with more Grammys during a guest appearance on the Thursday, September 25, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.
While speaking to married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about her new album Here for It All, Carey couldn't help but express her feelings that she deserved more than the five Grammy awards she's won throughout her record-breaking music career.
Mariah Carey Says She 'Went Through a Lot' With the Grammys
"You are, you know, you're such a Grammy winner," Ripa declared at the beginning of Carey's interview — which immediately sent the "Emotions" singer over the edge.
"Eh, not really. They pushed me out of the..." Carey replied, trailing off as the audience applauded.
She admitted: "I mean, I'm not being politically correct about it, because I really went through a lot with that."
Mariah Carey Recalls Being Snubbed at 1996 Grammys
Clarifying what Carey meant, Ripa asked, "So, you should have more?"
"I was nominated years ago for almost every category, the year we had 'One Sweet Day' with Boyz II Men, and 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Fantasy,'" she recalled of the 1996 Grammy Awards.
"You didn't win Grammys for those?" Ripa responded, appearing shocked, as Carey exclaimed: "No! And I was there, we opened the show. Yeah, so we just sat there like, 'Yay!'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Giving Carey her flowers, Consuelos acknowledged how Carey just won multiple trophies at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — including the honorable Video Vanguard Award.
Not wanting to create any drama, Carey concluded: "Let's just say yay for the Grammys. Yay! Yay Grammys! Woo! And we love 'em!"
The "Its a Wrap" hitmaker has received 34 Grammy nominations over the more than three decades she's spent releasing music.
In 1991, Carey took home Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Performance for her debut single "Vision of Love."
The 56-year-old also won Best Contemporary R&B Album for The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."
In addition to her five competitive Grammy wins, Carey was also honored with the special Grammy Global Impact Award in 2024.
This isn't the first time Carey has shaded the Recording Academy.
Last year, the mom-of-two appeared on an episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' "Las Culturistas" podcast, where the topic of Carey's Grammy wins came up in conversation.
"You don't have enough of those, by the way," Rogers — a major fan of Carey — declared.
Carey agreed, claiming: "They scaaaaammed me. They toy with me."