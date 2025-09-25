or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Shades Recording Academy for Not Winning Enough Grammys: 'They Pushed Me Out'

Image of Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey feels she should have won more than five Grammys throughout her record-breaking music career.

Profile Image

Sept. 25 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey is still salty about her Grammys stats.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer once again shaded the Recording Academy for not recognizing her with more Grammys during a guest appearance on the Thursday, September 25, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

While speaking to married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about her new album Here for It All, Carey couldn't help but express her feelings that she deserved more than the five Grammy awards she's won throughout her record-breaking music career.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Says She 'Went Through a Lot' With the Grammys

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Mariah Carey snubbed the Grammys during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mariah Carey snubbed the Grammys during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

"You are, you know, you're such a Grammy winner," Ripa declared at the beginning of Carey's interview — which immediately sent the "Emotions" singer over the edge.

"Eh, not really. They pushed me out of the..." Carey replied, trailing off as the audience applauded.

She admitted: "I mean, I'm not being politically correct about it, because I really went through a lot with that."

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Recalls Being Snubbed at 1996 Grammys

Image of Mariah Carey has been nominated for 34 Grammys.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey has been nominated for 34 Grammys.

Clarifying what Carey meant, Ripa asked, "So, you should have more?"

"I was nominated years ago for almost every category, the year we had 'One Sweet Day' with Boyz II Men, and 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Fantasy,'" she recalled of the 1996 Grammy Awards.

"You didn't win Grammys for those?" Ripa responded, appearing shocked, as Carey exclaimed: "No! And I was there, we opened the show. Yeah, so we just sat there like, 'Yay!'"

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Mariah Carey was recently honored with the 2025 MTV Video Vanguard Award.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey was recently honored with the 2025 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Giving Carey her flowers, Consuelos acknowledged how Carey just won multiple trophies at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — including the honorable Video Vanguard Award.

Not wanting to create any drama, Carey concluded: "Let's just say yay for the Grammys. Yay! Yay Grammys! Woo! And we love 'em!"

The "Its a Wrap" hitmaker has received 34 Grammy nominations over the more than three decades she's spent releasing music.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mariah Carey/YouTube

In 1991, Carey took home Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Performance for her debut single "Vision of Love."

The 56-year-old also won Best Contemporary R&B Album for The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."

In addition to her five competitive Grammy wins, Carey was also honored with the special Grammy Global Impact Award in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Mariah Carey's new album 'Here for It All' releases on Friday, September 25.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey's new album 'Here for It All' releases on Friday, September 25.

This isn't the first time Carey has shaded the Recording Academy.

Last year, the mom-of-two appeared on an episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' "Las Culturistas" podcast, where the topic of Carey's Grammy wins came up in conversation.

"You don't have enough of those, by the way," Rogers — a major fan of Carey — declared.

Carey agreed, claiming: "They scaaaaammed me. They toy with me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.