or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dating rumors
OK LogoNEWS

Are Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Dating? iHeartRadio Music Awards Appearance Fuels Speculation

Composite Photo of Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Source: iHeartRadio/YouTube

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak set social media ablaze with dating allegations.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hold onto your hearts, music fans! Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are setting the rumor mill ablaze with dating allegations.

After first igniting speculation last year, things took a steamy turn when the “Silk Sonic” crooner joined Carey onstage to accept the prestigious Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Naturally, fans are dying to know if these two are more than just friends!

Article continues below advertisement
mariah carey anderson paak dating rumors
Source: Fox/YouTube

Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey sparked dating rumors at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Confirmed Chemistry or Just Friends?

Despite the buzz, neither Carey nor .Paak has officially confirmed their relationship status. However, all eyes were on them once again at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak reportedly were seen having cozy dinners in Aspen, Colo.

Article continues below advertisement

From Cozy Dinners to Hand-Holding

MORE ON:
dating rumors

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

It all kicked off in December 2024 when the dynamic duo was spotted at celeb-favorite Catch Steak in Aspen, Colo. Eyewitnesses spotted the "We Belong Together" singer and the "Leave the Door Open" maestro holding hands as they strolled into the restaurant, with .Paak playing the gentleman by holding the door open for Carey. Sources tried to downplay the chemistry, telling TMZ they were “not a couple," just “working on new music.”

But just days later, they were seen locked in a more intimate display at Duemani Restaurant, where the chemistry was undeniable. .Paak reportedly kissed Carey’s hand, further fueling speculation that their connection runs deeper than mere collaboration.

One eyewitness added they were “very touchy-feely” all evening. In one heart-melting photo, Carey rested her hand on .Paak’s chest.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Anderson .Paak
Source: MEGA

Anderson .Paak helped Mariah Carey onstage to accept her Icon Award.

Article continues below advertisement

The magic was palpable as .Paak assisted Carey on stage to accept her Icon Award, and fans couldn’t help but notice them holding hands in the audience.

Cameras frequently panned to .Paak during Carey’s acceptance speech, leading to more questions than answers.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka broke up in 2023.

What About Their Past Relationships?

While the love connections ignite, it’s essential to examine their recent romantic pasts. Earlier this year, .Paak was working on finalizing his divorce from Jaylyn Chang, with whom he shares two children. Their split is hinged on “irreconcilable differences,” and .Paak is juggling custody matters and spousal support, wanting to keep it amicable.

Meanwhile, Carey’s love life has also seen its share of drama — she ended her long-term relationship with Bryan Tanaka in late 2023 after seven years together.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.