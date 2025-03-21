Are Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Dating? iHeartRadio Music Awards Appearance Fuels Speculation

It all kicked off in December 2024 when the dynamic duo was spotted at celeb-favorite Catch Steak in Aspen, Colo. Eyewitnesses spotted the "We Belong Together" singer and the "Leave the Door Open" maestro holding hands as they strolled into the restaurant, with .Paak playing the gentleman by holding the door open for Carey. Sources tried to downplay the chemistry, telling TMZ they were “not a couple," just “working on new music.”

But just days later, they were seen locked in a more intimate display at Duemani Restaurant, where the chemistry was undeniable. .Paak reportedly kissed Carey’s hand, further fueling speculation that their connection runs deeper than mere collaboration.

One eyewitness added they were “very touchy-feely” all evening. In one heart-melting photo, Carey rested her hand on .Paak’s chest.