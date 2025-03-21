Are Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Dating? iHeartRadio Music Awards Appearance Fuels Speculation
Hold onto your hearts, music fans! Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are setting the rumor mill ablaze with dating allegations.
After first igniting speculation last year, things took a steamy turn when the “Silk Sonic” crooner joined Carey onstage to accept the prestigious Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Naturally, fans are dying to know if these two are more than just friends!
Confirmed Chemistry or Just Friends?
Despite the buzz, neither Carey nor .Paak has officially confirmed their relationship status. However, all eyes were on them once again at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards.
From Cozy Dinners to Hand-Holding
It all kicked off in December 2024 when the dynamic duo was spotted at celeb-favorite Catch Steak in Aspen, Colo. Eyewitnesses spotted the "We Belong Together" singer and the "Leave the Door Open" maestro holding hands as they strolled into the restaurant, with .Paak playing the gentleman by holding the door open for Carey. Sources tried to downplay the chemistry, telling TMZ they were “not a couple," just “working on new music.”
But just days later, they were seen locked in a more intimate display at Duemani Restaurant, where the chemistry was undeniable. .Paak reportedly kissed Carey’s hand, further fueling speculation that their connection runs deeper than mere collaboration.
One eyewitness added they were “very touchy-feely” all evening. In one heart-melting photo, Carey rested her hand on .Paak’s chest.
The magic was palpable as .Paak assisted Carey on stage to accept her Icon Award, and fans couldn’t help but notice them holding hands in the audience.
Cameras frequently panned to .Paak during Carey’s acceptance speech, leading to more questions than answers.
What About Their Past Relationships?
While the love connections ignite, it’s essential to examine their recent romantic pasts. Earlier this year, .Paak was working on finalizing his divorce from Jaylyn Chang, with whom he shares two children. Their split is hinged on “irreconcilable differences,” and .Paak is juggling custody matters and spousal support, wanting to keep it amicable.
Meanwhile, Carey’s love life has also seen its share of drama — she ended her long-term relationship with Bryan Tanaka in late 2023 after seven years together.