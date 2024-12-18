Mariah Carey Hilariously Signs Rihanna's Chest in the Middle of Singer's 'Iconic' Christmas Concert: Watch
Rihanna is Mariah Carey’s biggest fan!
At the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer’s concert on Tuesday, December 17, Carey signed the makeup mogul’s chest in front of the packed crowd.
In a clip from the hilarious moment, Rihanna was at the front of the barricade at the Barclays Center in New York City when Carey approached her with a smile.
Rihanna, 36, then said, “I need a signature. Who got the Sharpie?”
“Sign my t--, because my man made me come get this,” Rihanna continued, seemingly referring to partner A$AP Rocky — with whom she shares sons RZA and Riot.
The star then pulled down her white tank top as Carey, 55, asked what she wanted her to pen.
While elated, RiRi added, “Mariah. What the f--- you think? Whatever you want. Wow… this is iconic.”
Carey wrote her moniker on Rihanna’s skin in red sharpie as the brunette beauty grabbed the microphone and announced to the entire stadium, “Mariah Carey signed my t-- y’all.”
“Oh! Look at that s---,” she said to the camera. “Look at that s--- y’all. I love you.”
The pair embraced before Carey resumed her performance.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Christmas concert in Brooklyn came after Carey was forced to cancel three shows in Pittsburgh, Penn., Newark, NJ, and Belmont, NY, because came down with the flu.
“Lambs, thank you for making my Christmas time so special,” Carey wrote on Instagram about resuming her performances.
“I’ve loved singing with you every night and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour,” she shared.
As OK! previously reported, the holiday icon last made headlines for gracing fans with a video of herself strutting her stuff in a gorgeous floor-length red gown on December 1.
"Walking into December like..." she penned alongside the clip, which showed the musician smiling in the body-hugging dress.
One day before the upload, the superstar announced a new version of her famous Christmas songs.
"Is it safe to talk about Christmas music now? 😄 My new 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singles feature some festive bonus tracks, including 'Oh Santa!' with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and 'Christmas Wrapping' with my daughter Roe 🥰🥰," she revealed.
On top of following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to music, Monroe, 13 — whom Carey shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — also assists the matriarch in the kitchen.
"I like to cook during the holidays. I make linguini with white clam sauce — my father's favorite recipe," she said to People. "I make it every year and sometimes my daughter Monroe helps me make it. It's something I love doing."