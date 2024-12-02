Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Figure in Red Curve-Hugging Gown to Kick Off Christmas Season: Watch
The queen of Christmas is ready to celebrate!
On Sunday, December 1, Mariah Carey kicked off the festive season by strutting her stuff in a gorgeous floor-length red gown.
The frock hugged the singer, 55, in all the right places and featured long sleeves that turned into arm gloves, a V-neckline, a corset-like design and a long train.
The mother-of-two captioned the holiday clip, "Walking into December like..."
It was just one day earlier that the Grammy winner celebrated the release of a new edition of her holiday tunes.
"Is it safe to talk about Christmas music now? 😄 My new 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singles feature some festive bonus tracks including 'Oh Santa!' with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and 'Christmas Wrapping' with my daughter Roe 🥰🥰," she shared.
Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, the latter of whom sometimes assists the "We Belong Together" vocalist in the kitchen.
"I like to cook during the holidays. I make linguini with white clam sauce — my father's favorite recipe," she recently told People. "I make it every year and sometimes my daughter Monroe helps me make it. It's something I love doing."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Christmas will be a bit somber this year since the Glitter star lost her mother and her estranged sister in August.
"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey revealed at the time. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
The following month, Cannon, 44, told a reporter his ex-wife was "doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances. But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love."
"She’s really having a great time with the kids," the comedian continued. "That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."
It's believed that Carey is currently single after she ended her seven-year romance with dancer Bryan Tanaka in late 2023.
While Cannon previously admitted he would "absolutely" get back together with Carey, he knows it's unlikely to happen.
"She don’t want me," the Masked Singer host declared to a reporter. "She’s moved on from my crazy antics."
The stars married in 2008 and split in 2014. The divorce was finalized two years later.