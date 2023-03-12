OK Magazine
Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet At The 2023 Oscars: See Photos

Source: mega
Mar. 12 2023

They came to slay!

On Sunday, March 12, Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens and more celebrities showed off their best looks on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars. The 95th annual show will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks!

Mario Lopez

mario lopez
Source: mega

The actor stepped out looking dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hugens
Source: mega

The Disney Channel alum arrived looking glamorous in a long black gown, sparkling diamond jewelry and a slicked back bun.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

nicole
Source: mega

The happy spouses held on to one another while on the carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen

olsen
Source: mega

The WandaVision lead stunned in Givenchy.

Angela Bassett

angela
Source: mega

The nominee was the center of attention in a purple gown.

Mindy Kaling

kaling
Source: mega

The TV star dropped jaws while showing off her 40 pound weight loss in a white dress.

Jamie Lee Curtis

curtis
Source: mega

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who's up for Best Supporting Actress this year, wore a sparkly cream gown and was accompanied by husband Christopher Guest.

Ashley Graham

ashley graham
Source: mega

Va-va-voom! The model and red carpet correspondent turned heads in a skin-baring black ensemble.

Sandra Oh

oh
Source: mega

The award winner provided a bright spot in an orange gown.

Florence Pugh

pugh
Source: mega

The Don't Worry Darling lead rocked a pair of shorts under an off-white dress.

Ana de Armas

dearmas
Source: abc

The Blonde nominee rocked a beaded look.

Brendan Fraser

brendan
Source: mega

The movie star, who's up for Best Actor this year, rocked a navy suit with a bow tie.

Zoe Saldana

saldana
Source: mega

The Avatar star's silky frock gave off lingerie vibes.

Halle Bailey

bailey
Source: abc

Bailey radiated beauty in an aqua tulle frock.

Ariana DeBose

debose
Source: abc

The acting-singing sensation graced the carpet in a white embellished gown.

Michelle Yeoh

yeoh
Source: abc

The woman of the hour looked ethereal in white attire.

Andie Macdowell

macdowell
Source: abc

Macdowell kept it simple in a black dress.

Emily Blunt

blunt
Source: abc

White hot! The Jungle Cruise lead was picture perfect in an off the shoulder frock.

Allison Williams

williams
Source: mega

The Girls alum looked pretty in pink alongside beau Alexander Dreymon.

Jessica Chastain

chastain
Source: abc

The red-headed babe was flawless in silver sparkles.

Laverne Cox

laverne cox
Source: mega

The actress wowed in a custom Vera Wang gown that featured a pop of turquoise.

Salma Hayek

hayek
Source: abc

The bombshell brought the heat in a fiery halter-style frock.

Jay Ellis

ellis
Source: abc

The actor stood out in a sequined suit by Fendi.

Cara Delevingne

cara
Source: mega

The model-turned-actress dazzled in a red gown.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

johnson
Source: abc

The superstar came out in a satin pink suit jacket.

Danai Gurira

danai
Source: abc

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stepped out in a strapless black gown.

Ava DuVernay

ava
Source: mega

The famed director's look was adorned with silver sequins.

Eva Longoria

longoria
Source: abc

The Desperate Housewives fan-favorite's embellished dress stole the show.

Idris Elba

elba
Source: mega

The suave Brit looked as handsome as ever in a dark blue jacket and black pants.

Antonio Banderas

banderas
Source: mega

The movie star went with a classic tux while his wife, Nicole Kempel, rocked a matching set and jacket.

Sofia Carson

carson
Source: abc

The starlet looked ready to walk down the aisle in a voluminous while ballgown.

Monica Barbaro

monica
Source: abc

The Top Gun: Maverick beauty stepped out in a baby blue and plum dress.

Halle Berry

berry
Source: abc

Berry, who brought along boyfriend Van Hunt, got a leg up in her rose-adorned piece.

Sigourney Weaver

weaver
Source: mega

All that glitters! The movie star shined bright in a gold gown.

Miles Teller

miles teller
Source: abc

The Top Gun: Maverick hunk and wife Keleigh Sperry oozed elegance.

Winnie Harlow

harlow
Source: abc

The model worked the camera in a pale yellow frock.

Hong Chau

chau
Source: mega

The Whale star's pink column dress featured a feathery cape in the back.

Marlee Matlin

matlin
Source: mega

The actress' ensemble featured a cropped blazer on top and plenty of feathers on the bottom.

