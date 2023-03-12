Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet At The 2023 Oscars: See Photos
They came to slay!
On Sunday, March 12, Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens and more celebrities showed off their best looks on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars. The 95th annual show will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks!
Mario Lopez
The actor stepped out looking dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Disney Channel alum arrived looking glamorous in a long black gown, sparkling diamond jewelry and a slicked back bun.
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
The happy spouses held on to one another while on the carpet.
Elizabeth Olsen
The WandaVision lead stunned in Givenchy.
Angela Bassett
The nominee was the center of attention in a purple gown.
Mindy Kaling
The TV star dropped jaws while showing off her 40 pound weight loss in a white dress.
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who's up for Best Supporting Actress this year, wore a sparkly cream gown and was accompanied by husband Christopher Guest.
Ashley Graham
Va-va-voom! The model and red carpet correspondent turned heads in a skin-baring black ensemble.
Sandra Oh
The award winner provided a bright spot in an orange gown.
Florence Pugh
The Don't Worry Darling lead rocked a pair of shorts under an off-white dress.
Ana de Armas
The Blonde nominee rocked a beaded look.
Brendan Fraser
The movie star, who's up for Best Actor this year, rocked a navy suit with a bow tie.
Zoe Saldana
The Avatar star's silky frock gave off lingerie vibes.
Halle Bailey
Bailey radiated beauty in an aqua tulle frock.
Ariana DeBose
The acting-singing sensation graced the carpet in a white embellished gown.
Michelle Yeoh
The woman of the hour looked ethereal in white attire.
Andie Macdowell
Macdowell kept it simple in a black dress.
Emily Blunt
White hot! The Jungle Cruise lead was picture perfect in an off the shoulder frock.
Allison Williams
The Girls alum looked pretty in pink alongside beau Alexander Dreymon.
- Will Exes Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Cross Paths At The 2023 Oscars? Fans Hope For 'Some Drama'
- Cara Delevingne Stuns In Gorgeous Red Gown At 2023 Oscars After Revealing She's 4 Months Sober — See Photos
- 2023 Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Insists 'No Blood Will Be Shed' After Will Smith's Infamous Slap Went Viral
Jessica Chastain
The red-headed babe was flawless in silver sparkles.
Laverne Cox
The actress wowed in a custom Vera Wang gown that featured a pop of turquoise.
Salma Hayek
The bombshell brought the heat in a fiery halter-style frock.
Jay Ellis
The actor stood out in a sequined suit by Fendi.
Cara Delevingne
The model-turned-actress dazzled in a red gown.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
The superstar came out in a satin pink suit jacket.
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star stepped out in a strapless black gown.
Ava DuVernay
The famed director's look was adorned with silver sequins.
Eva Longoria
The Desperate Housewives fan-favorite's embellished dress stole the show.
Idris Elba
The suave Brit looked as handsome as ever in a dark blue jacket and black pants.
Antonio Banderas
The movie star went with a classic tux while his wife, Nicole Kempel, rocked a matching set and jacket.
Sofia Carson
The starlet looked ready to walk down the aisle in a voluminous while ballgown.
Monica Barbaro
The Top Gun: Maverick beauty stepped out in a baby blue and plum dress.
Halle Berry
Berry, who brought along boyfriend Van Hunt, got a leg up in her rose-adorned piece.
Sigourney Weaver
All that glitters! The movie star shined bright in a gold gown.
Miles Teller
The Top Gun: Maverick hunk and wife Keleigh Sperry oozed elegance.
Winnie Harlow
The model worked the camera in a pale yellow frock.
Hong Chau
The Whale star's pink column dress featured a feathery cape in the back.
Marlee Matlin
The actress' ensemble featured a cropped blazer on top and plenty of feathers on the bottom.