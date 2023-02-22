Tom Cruise Is 'Finally Feeling The Love Again' After Returning To Hollywood With Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Insider Reveals: He's 'Back On Top'
After stepping back from showbiz for a bit, Tom Cruise feels like amazing — especially after Top Gun: Maverick was a hit at the box office.
“Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again,” an insider dished of the actor, 60. “He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top.”
Clearly, the sequel to Top Gun, which was released in 1986, resonated with audiences, as it grossed more than $1 billion globally and earned him a Best Picture Award nomination as a producer.
However, Cruise, who hadn't released a movie since 2018, knows he's not perfect.
“Tom’s able to own up to the fact that he’s made some mistakes,” the insider revealed, adding that he still likes to remain largely out of the spotlight.
“Tom doesn’t like to discuss his private life, not even really with friends, so everyone has stopped asking and mainly stick to talking about work, hobbies, etc., with him,” the source said. “They accept his boundaries and admire his business accomplishments, especially what he’s done with Maverick.”
The New York native recently stepped out at his first major red carpet even in months at the annual Oscars nominee luncheon. While posing for the cameras, people couldn't help but notice his new look.
“He’d apparently tried fillers or Botox in the past and realized they weren’t for him,” the insider said. “He’s decided to age more gracefully moving forward.”
As OK! previously reported, the Edge of Tomorrow lead is still wary of hanging out with other celebrities.
"Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," a source said, according to Radar. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic and doesn't have time for the rest of the B.S."
"He doesn't like the Hollywood politics and the attention-seeking celebrities," the insider continued. "He's separated himself from the phonies and hangers-on and simply doesn't have time for people who use each other."
