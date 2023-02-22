Tom Cruise Is 'Finally Feeling The Love Again' After Returning To Hollywood With Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Insider Reveals: He's 'Back On Top'

After stepping back from showbiz for a bit, Tom Cruise feels like amazing — especially after Top Gun: Maverick was a hit at the box office.

“Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again,” an insider dished of the actor, 60. “He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top.”