10 Celebrities Who Died in Car Accidents: Paul Walker, Princess Diana and More

Hollywood lost one of its brightest stars when James Dean was killed in a horrifying car crash in the rural town of Cholame on September 30, 1955. He was going to road races at Salinas when his Porsche sports car collided with Donald Turnupseed's 1950 Ford.

Dean was declared dead on arrival at the Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital after he sustained a broken neck, severe lacerations and broken bones. He was only 24.

Meanwhile, his mechanic, 27-year-old Rolph Wuetherich, was in moderately serious condition at the time after suffering a fractured jaw, lacerations and a fractured hip.