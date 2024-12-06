10 Celebrities Who Died in Car Accidents: Paul Walker, Princess Diana and More
James Dean
Hollywood lost one of its brightest stars when James Dean was killed in a horrifying car crash in the rural town of Cholame on September 30, 1955. He was going to road races at Salinas when his Porsche sports car collided with Donald Turnupseed's 1950 Ford.
Dean was declared dead on arrival at the Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital after he sustained a broken neck, severe lacerations and broken bones. He was only 24.
Meanwhile, his mechanic, 27-year-old Rolph Wuetherich, was in moderately serious condition at the time after suffering a fractured jaw, lacerations and a fractured hip.
Laura Lynch
Laura Lynch, 65, died after getting involved in a fatal crash in El Paso on December 22, 2023. Texas Department of Public Safety's Sergeant Eliot Torres said the Dixie Chicks founding member was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together," The Chicks wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band."
Paul Walker
Paul Walker passed away after a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif., on November 30, 2013. He was 40.
He attended a toy drive event for his disaster relief charity Reach Out Worldwide after the earthquake in Haiti in 2010. He left the event around 3:30 p.m. on that day with his friend Roger Rodas, who drove the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that crashed only a few hundred yards away from the venue.
Reports said the vehicle was traveling about 100 miles per hour when it hit a curb, a tree, a light post and another tree, triggering the fire.
"It was engulfed in flames. There was nothing. They were trapped. Employees, friends of the shop. We tried. We tried. We went through fire extinguishers," Walker's other pal Antonio Holmes noted.
Both individuals died of multiple traumatic injuries; no drugs or alcohol were detected in them.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana began dating Dodi Al Fayed following her divorce from King Charles III. But during the wee hours of August 31, 1997, the People's Princess was involved in a car crash after being pursued by paparazzi.
Al Fayed and the driver died on the spot, while Princess Diana remained alive until her death was pronounced at 5 a.m. on that day.
Ryan Dunn
On June 20, 2011, Ryan Dunn tragically passed away after crashing his 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 while driving 130 miles per hour. He and passenger Zachary Hartwell went to a pub in Pennsylvania before the accident occurred.
Chester County coroner determined that blunt force trauma and thermal trauma caused the deaths.
Treat Williams
Treat Williams, who was famous for his roles in Everwood and Hair, tragically died on June 12, 2023, at the age of 71, after his motorcycle collided with another car on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vt.
He was transported to a New York hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.
"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams' agent Barry McPherson told People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."
The Medical Examiner's Office in New York ruled that his cause of death was "severe trauma and blood loss."
Jayne Mansfield
Jayne Mansfield was traveling to New Orleans with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and three of her children — Mickey Hargitay Jr., Zoltan Hargitay and Mariska Hargitay — on June 29, 1967, when driver Ronnie Harrison crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck. All three adults died upon impact.
Jayne was 34 at the time.
Grace Kelly
On September 13, 1982, then-52-year-old Grace Kelly and her daughter Princess Stephanie got involved in a car accident while driving two miles outside of La Turbie.
The Rear Window actress reportedly missed a sharp turn, sending the vehicle over a 120-foot slope.
''Stephanie told me, 'Mommy kept saying, I can't stop. The brakes don't work. I can't stop.' She said that mommy was in a complete panic," Caroline recalled. "Stephanie grabbed the hand brake. She told me right after the accident, 'I pulled on the hand brake but it wouldn't stop. I tried but I just couldn't stop the car.'"
Grace and Stephanie were rushed to the hospital, but the High Noon star never regained consciousness.
Anne Heche
Anne Heche was driving her Mini Cooper on August 5, 2022, when she crashed into a house in Los Angeles shortly before 11 a.m. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star was not removed from the wreckage until 11:49 a.m.
"Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields explained to the NBC 4 I-Team. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire."
The Birth star was rushed to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center's emergency room before she was transported to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where she died of her injuries almost a week later. She was 53.
Bessie Smith
Legendary blues singer Bessie Smith died on September 26, 1937, at the age of 43, after getting involved in a horrifying car crash on U.S. Route 61. Her partner, Richard Morgan, was driving the vehicle when he hit the truck's rear at high speed.