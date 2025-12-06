or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

'It’s Going to Hurt People': Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was 'Furious' Over Her Push to Release the Epstein Files

photo of Donald Trump; Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was 'furious' with Marjorie Taylor Greene over releasing the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 6 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene gave more insight into what led to her fallout with Donald Trump.

“We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene, 51, told Lesley Stahl during their sit-down for 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, December 7.

“I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out,” Greene continued. “They deserve it, and he was furious with me.”

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wanted to Release the Epstein Files

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to release the files.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to release the files.

Greene has been a prominent advocate for releasing the records related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

After pressure from both sides, Trump eventually gave in and endorsed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The two clashed over the documents, which led to Greene's resignation from Congress next year.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in her resignation video.

"And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me," Greene — whose last day in the government position will be January 5, 2026 — continued, referring to the president.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Traitor'

image of Donald Trump was 'angry' with Marjorie Taylor Greene over releasing the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was 'angry' with Marjorie Taylor Greene over releasing the Epstein files.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Greene, who was branded a "traitor" by Trump, was asked about the president's reaction to her support of the Transparency Act.

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” Greene replied to Stahl.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump eventually endorsed and sign the bill toe release the files.
Source: mega

Donald Trump eventually endorsed and sign the bill toe release the files.

Trump later reacted to the news via social media.

"Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,'" Trump fumed.

"Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," he wrote.

image of Donald Trump still called the Republican a 'nice person.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump still called the Republican a 'nice person.'

The president, 79, was later asked if he should excuse the Republican rep's actions.

"Forgive for what? No. We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy," Trump scoffed.

"She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, just, you know, a stupid person named Massie. And, I said, ‘go your own way.’ And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary. But I think she's a nice person."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.