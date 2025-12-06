'It’s Going to Hurt People': Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was 'Furious' Over Her Push to Release the Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene gave more insight into what led to her fallout with Donald Trump. “We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene, 51, told Lesley Stahl during their sit-down for 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, December 7. “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out,” Greene continued. “They deserve it, and he was furious with me.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wanted to Release the Epstein Files

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to release the files.

Greene has been a prominent advocate for releasing the records related to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. After pressure from both sides, Trump eventually gave in and endorsed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The two clashed over the documents, which led to Greene's resignation from Congress next year. “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in her resignation video. "And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me," Greene — whose last day in the government position will be January 5, 2026 — continued, referring to the president.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'Traitor'

Source: mega Donald Trump was 'angry' with Marjorie Taylor Greene over releasing the Epstein files.

Greene, who was branded a "traitor" by Trump, was asked about the president's reaction to her support of the Transparency Act. “He said that it was going to hurt people,” Greene replied to Stahl.

Source: mega Donald Trump eventually endorsed and sign the bill toe release the files.

Trump later reacted to the news via social media. "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,'" Trump fumed. "Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," he wrote.

Source: mega Donald Trump still called the Republican a 'nice person.'