Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Cut Ties With GOP, Says Women Are 'Sick and Tired' of Mistreatment
Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced her concern in a new interview about how women on the right side of politics have been subjected to consistent scrutiny, leading her to question her stance in the party.
“I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” she told the news outlet.
Marjorie Taylor Greene No Longer 'Relates' to the Republican Party
“I think there’s other women — Republican women — and I’m just giving my opinion here, who are really sick and tired of them,” the congresswoman emphasized.
Greene said the mistreatment has gotten so intense that she might cut ties with the GOP. “I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore,” she disclosed.
'The One That Really Got Shafted Was Elise Stefanik'
Greene reiterated her claim about Republican women being manhandled by referring to Elise Stefanik’s nomination for UN ambassador being withdrawn and replaced with Mike Waltz’s.
“And the one that really got shafted was Elise Stefanik,” Greene told the outlet.
Waltz was nominated for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after he was demoted from his post as national security adviser in May.
- 'Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Telling U.K. Journalist to 'Go Back to Your Country' Over Leaked Group Chat Question
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed After Defending January 6th Capitol Rioters: 'Laughing Stock of the Universe'
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Leaked Text Messages Expose Bitter In-Fighting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Who Awarded Him That?'
Waltz’s nomination from President Donald Trump was issued despite him being responsible for including journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal. The scandal, known as SignalGate, led to sensitive intel about military operations being leaked.
“How does he get awarded after ‘SignalGate?’” Greene questioned in her interview. “Isn’t that weird? Who awarded him that?”
'I Just Don't Care Anymore'
The Republican also suggested a change must be implemented regarding the party’s misrepresentation of the American people, noting how Republicans have reverted to “neocon” values.
“I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,” she said.
As for the directive she wants to see from Trump and his administration, Greene believes the party should focus on ending foreign aid, cutting down government expenditure, halting increases to the national debt and avoiding inflation.
“I don’t know what the h--- happened with the Republican Party,” she strongly stated. “I really don’t. But I’ll tell you one thing: the course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it, and I — I just don’t care anymore.”