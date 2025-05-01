White House Shake-Up: Donald Trump to Oust National Security Advisor Mike Waltz After Signal Scandal

According to multiple outlets, including Politico, The New York Times, and CBS News, Waltz’s time in the administration is set to end, just months after he left his congressional career to join Trump's team.

Sources claim that Waltz's traditional hawkish views on foreign policy have clashed with the more volatile MAGA crew, and his standing with the president has been precarious ever since a cringe-worthy group chat incident made headlines back in March.

Alex Wong, Waltz's principal deputy, is reportedly also facing the axe.