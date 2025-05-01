White House Shake-Up: Donald Trump to Oust National Security Advisor Mike Waltz After Signal Scandal
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is reportedly on the verge of being ousted from his influential position in the White House, marking a significant shake-up in Donald Trump's inner circle.
His anticipated departure comes in the wake of a highly publicized incident where he accidentally added a journalist to a Signal group chat discussing secret war plans in Yemen.
According to multiple outlets, including Politico, The New York Times, and CBS News, Waltz’s time in the administration is set to end, just months after he left his congressional career to join Trump's team.
Sources claim that Waltz's traditional hawkish views on foreign policy have clashed with the more volatile MAGA crew, and his standing with the president has been precarious ever since a cringe-worthy group chat incident made headlines back in March.
Alex Wong, Waltz's principal deputy, is reportedly also facing the axe.
The drama surrounding Waltz reached a peak after an embarrassing incident in which he mistankenly added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal messaging group full of Trump’s top advisers.
This misstep allowed Goldberg access to revealing conversations about plans to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Screenshots shared by The Atlantic showcased a chat full of alarming content, including mockery of the U.S.'s European allies and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivering a "TEAM UPDATE." This contained timestamped details and specific locations regarding the proposed attacks before they even took place.
In a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, the former Florida congressman and Army Special Forces veteran took responsibility for the mishap, attributing it to "a tragic case of mistaken identity." “Have you ever had somebody’s contact that shows their name and then you have somebody else’s number there?” Waltz asked. “You’ve got somebody else’s number on someone else’s contact, so of course I didn’t see this loser in the group. It looked like someone else.” “Now, whether he did it deliberately, or it happened in some other technical mean is something we’re trying to figure out,” he continued.
Waltz might’ve positioned himself as the fall guy for this blunder, but he didn’t hold back on his feelings about Goldberg. “I don’t know this guy. I know him by his horrible reputation and he really is the bottom scum of journalists. I know him in the sense that he hates the president. But I don’t text him, he wasn’t on my phone, and we’re gonna figure out how this happened," he claimed. Despite Waltz’s apparent attempt at damage control, Trump initially supported him back in March. "Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man," he told NBC News. However, whispers from late March hinted at trouble for Waltz. Sources revealed that the adviser has not been warmly received by MAGA hardliners and was treading on thin ice.