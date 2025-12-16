or
Donald Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged to White House Reporter Brian Glenn: Photo

Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged to White House reporter Brian Glenn.

Dec. 15 2025, Updated 7:34 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene is off the market again!

On Monday, December 15, Donald Trump's enemy gushed her engagement to White House reporter Brian Glenn.

"She said ‘yes.' @RepMTG @mtgreenee," Glenn wrote via Twitter.

"Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" Greene replied back on social media.

Of course, many sent the couple well-wishes. One person wrote, "Congratulations to you and @brianglenntv! I am so happy for you both!!! Now who is singing at the wedding?! That’s my question!" while another said, "You deserve happily ever after especially after taking on DC!"

A third person added, "You both deserve all the happiness in the world together. Congratulations!!"

Glenn told Daily Mail that he got down on one knee at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in D.C.

"I called ahead to make sure I had our usual table in the back that has a curtain," he revealed. "After the waiter delivered the drinks to our table, I proposed to her via a surprise. And she said yes. We are both overjoyed and have shared the news with our families."

"I'm sweeping her off her feet, getting her out of Washington," Glenn added, referring to Greene leaving Congress next year.

