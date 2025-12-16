Donald Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Engaged to White House Reporter Brian Glenn: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene is off the market again! On Monday, December 15, Donald Trump's enemy gushed her engagement to White House reporter Brian Glenn. "She said ‘yes.' @RepMTG @mtgreenee," Glenn wrote via Twitter.

Happily ever after!!! ❤️

I love you @brianglenntv!!! https://t.co/buE7DpgyKe — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 15, 2025

"Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" Greene replied back on social media. Of course, many sent the couple well-wishes. One person wrote, "Congratulations to you and @brianglenntv! I am so happy for you both!!! Now who is singing at the wedding?! That’s my question!" while another said, "You deserve happily ever after especially after taking on DC!" A third person added, "You both deserve all the happiness in the world together. Congratulations!!"