Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fox News' Mark Levin for 'Unprofessional' Rhetoric Amid Donald Trump Fallout

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hold back as she took aim at Fox News host Mark Levin over what she labeled as "unprofessional" behavior online.

The Georgia Republican accused the conservative network of spreading "propaganda" and engaging in childish name-calling while they traded barbs regarding America’s involvement in Iran.

For the past week, Greene and Levin have clashed on social media over the validity of U.S. intervention in the Middle East, with Levin backing Israel's military actions as a pathway to peace.