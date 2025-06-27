Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fox News' Mark Levin for 'Unprofessional' Rhetoric Amid Donald Trump Fallout
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hold back as she took aim at Fox News host Mark Levin over what she labeled as "unprofessional" behavior online.
The Georgia Republican accused the conservative network of spreading "propaganda" and engaging in childish name-calling while they traded barbs regarding America’s involvement in Iran.
For the past week, Greene and Levin have clashed on social media over the validity of U.S. intervention in the Middle East, with Levin backing Israel's military actions as a pathway to peace.
Greene countered, arguing that the American public is weary of foreign wars and that Donald Trump's supporters espouse a non-interventionist outlook.
When U.S. forces struck Iran, Levin took the opportunity to publicly mock Greene and others who oppose interventionism, including Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon. "Marjorie Taylor Green, shameless nitwit. How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green?" he quipped on social media, misspelling her name in the process.
The rift within the MAGA base is becoming apparent, with both sides exchanging sharp rhetoric.
"I can't believe that Fox News allows one of their hosts to go around and call me names on his social media," Greene expressed on One America News.
"That is so unprofessional, and it really speaks to what kind of media company Fox News is. I think that’s horrible. And Mark Levin, obviously, he was a never-Trumper from the beginning."
- 'Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Telling U.K. Journalist to 'Go Back to Your Country' Over Leaked Group Chat Question
- Donald Trump Slams 'Kooky' Former Pal Tucker Carlson as New Feud Explodes
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Dig at Fox News After Tucker Carlson's Sudden Firing: 'They Caved to the Woke Mob'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Greene also took issue with Levin's characterization of her intelligence, accusing him of trying to sideline Trump when he ran for president in 2016.
"MTG, God are you stupid. And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites," Levin fired back on X. "You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar."
Rep. Matt Gaetz, a vocal ally of Greene, joined in the tirade against Fox News, labeling the outlet "disgraceful" for its role in promoting what he called "regime change wars."
Greene chimed in, stating, "That's a media company that would love to share propaganda on their network all day long because it brings in the views. Nothing like scaring the American people with another foreign war to get people to watch the news 24 hours a day."
Following her recent appearances, Greene questioned how viewers could tolerate Levin's "unbearable" commentary.
Since early May, she has been vocal about her opposition to military actions against Iran, stating, "I campaigned for no more foreign wars. And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran. I don’t think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength."