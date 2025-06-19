Donald Trump's Fury Towards Tucker Carlson Shakes MAGA Supporters to the Core

President Donald Trump faced unexpected backlash from his supporters as tensions rise between him and popular conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

The fallout stemmed from Trump's perceived inclination to engage in military action alongside Israel amidst ongoing hostilities with Iran — a move that could alienate the very base he has courted for years.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump capitalized on anti-war sentiment, criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for her partnerships with figures like Liz Cheney, whom he accused of wanting "war with every Muslim Country known to mankind."