Kamala Harris Lashes Out at Donald Trump Over Dragging the U.S. Into a 'War We Don't Want'

Photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Former Vice President Kamala Harris blasted President Donald Trump's war in Iran.

March 2 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Following the launch of joint U.S.-Israel military strikes against Iran on February 28, former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned President Donald Trump's actions, characterizing them as an unauthorized "war of choice."

Harris was in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, March 1, for a book tour event — one day after the U.S. and Israel began Operation Epic Fury, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni.

“In the last 48 hours Donald Trump has dragged America into a war that we don’t want,” Harris told the crowd.

'A Dangerous and Unnecessary Gamble'

Image of Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she's opposed to a regime change war in Iran.
Source: MEGA

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she's opposed to a regime change war in Iran.

She accused the POTUS of shirking the required congressional approval needed for the country to enter into armed conflict.

While promoting her book 107 Days, which details her speedy campaign for president after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris stated, "I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran." She labeled the operation a "dangerous and unnecessary gamble" with American lives.

She said Trump lied during his 2024 campaign when he promised to end wars rather than start them.

Donald Trump Once Claimed Kamala Harris Would Lead U.S. Into WW3

Image of Ironically, President Donald Trump claimed that a vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 would have led us to war.
Source: MEGA

Ironically, President Donald Trump claimed that a vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 would have led us to war.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump frequently claimed that electing Harris would lead the United States into major conflicts, including World War III.

He framed his platform as the "pro-peace" option, asserting that Harris' "incompetence" in dealing with world leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping would make a global war "guaranteed.”

Harris argued that U.S. troops deserve a commander-in-chief who approaches war decisions with "steadiness and discipline.”

While opposing the current military action, Harris maintained her stance on the Iranian regime.

Kamala Harris Said Iran Must Never Be Allowed to Possess Nukes

Image of Kamala Harris said that while Iran must never have nukes, evidence has shown they do not.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris said that while Iran must never have nukes, evidence has shown they do not.

She acknowledged the "threat that Iran poses" and agreed they "must never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Evidence has shown that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, and the Trump administration has claimed that their strikes in Iran in June 2025 completely “obliterated” key nuclear facilities there.

In June 2025, the POTUS falsely declared that Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated" following a U.S. military strike codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer.

A leaked preliminary report from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) suggested the strikes only set back Iran's program by three to six months, rather than destroying it.

'Not the Way to Dismantle the Threat'

Image of As of Monday, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.
Source: MEGA

As of Monday, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in Operation Epic Fury.

Official Pentagon spokespeople later estimated the degradation at approximately one to two years.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed "severe damage" to equipment but noted that Iran's existing stockpile of enriched uranium likely remained intact or was moved prior to the attacks.

The former vice president asserted that Trump’s chosen path of direct escalation is "not the way to dismantle that threat" and instead creates "chaos throughout the Middle East.”

As of Monday, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed during Operation Epic Fury, according to updated figures from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

