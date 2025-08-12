Politics Tulsi Gabbard Pushes Boundaries With Alien Conspiracy Theories: Is She on to Something? Source: Mega Tulsi Gabbard hinted at classified alien information in a recent podcast interview. OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, isn't shying away from the controversial topic of extraterrestrials. In a recent appearance on the New York Post podcast "Pod Force One," she hinted at the existence of aliens and suggested there's "classified" information that supports her beliefs. When asked about the potential for alien life, Gabbard replied, "I have my own views and opinions. In this role, I have to be careful with what I share." However, the pressure to elaborate on the subject made her confirm, "Yes," when pressed further.

Tulsi Gabbard confirmed ongoing investigations into mysterious drones and UAPs.

In the interview, Gabbard acknowledged that she wasn't "prepared to talk about" specific details but assured listeners her office would "be transparent with the public when the time comes." This statement ties into the long-standing conspiracy theory that the government possesses secret knowledge regarding alien life. As the Trump administration grapples with ongoing scandals, including the Epstein controversy, Gabbard's remarks aim to shift focus. She previously contributed to revealing information from former special counsel John Durham's report concerning Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, bolstering President Donald Trump's unverified narrative of being framed by Democrats.

Tulsi Gabbard emphasized transparency when the time is right for public disclosure.

Gabbard didn't hold back when discussing her curiosity about mysterious drones that were spotted across New Jersey last year. "I still have a lot of questions around that," she stated, referring to what the intelligence community designates as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). "I've heard what the public official line is. We're continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people." Miranda Devine, a columnist for the Post, acknowledged the connection to the popular series The X-Files when she remarked, "The truth is out there." Gabbard laughed and replied, "Yes, it is."

Donald Trump Jr. and J.D. Vance also expressed interest in extraterrestrial phenomena.

While both the Trump and Biden administrations have classified these aerial objects as a mere mix of personal and government aircraft, Gabbard remains skeptical about the official explanation, hinting that more may lie beneath the surface. "It wasn't just New Jersey," she stressed, "It was happening in different parts of the country… There's a lot of classified information about that."

J.D. Vance also spoke about UFOs.

Gabbard also touched on a known aerial incursion: the Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed U.S. airspace in early 2023 before being shot down. She claimed the intelligence community "has a lot of solid information" on that incident. Interestingly, Gabbard isn't alone within the Trump administration regarding UFO fascination. Vice President J.D. Vance recently expressed his "obsession" with UAPs, admitting, "Like I'm obsessed with the whole UFO thing." He plans to dedicate time during the August recess to explore the topic further.