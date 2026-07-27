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Marjorie Taylor Greene Flames White House for Putting Out 'Weird' and 'Embarrassing' Space Cartoon of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

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Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed the White House's latest post involving Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

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July 27 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the White House for dropping a Rick and Morty-inspired cartoon clip featuring Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

The former Georgia congresswoman, 52, took to her X account on Monday, July 27, to troll the administration for their post.

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The White House's Video Featured Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Flying in a Spaceship

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Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House shared a space cartoon featuring Donald Trump on July 27.

"Hop in... best dimension yet," the White House captioned the 36-second parody clip.

The video opened with a floating Diet Coke can, the U.S. presidential seal and a red "Make America Great Again" hat running straight into the Solar System.

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image of trump
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The animation saw Donald Trump and J.D. Vance running through the White House.

The shot then showed a happy Vance, 41, and a giddy Trump, 80, running through the White House as a UFO spaceship flies above them.

Other scenes had an officer arresting an alien, as well the POTUS and the vice president riding in their own spacecraft through a city as a monstrous being shot fireballs at them.

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Others Agreed With Marjorie Taylor Greene's Statement

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image of trump
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The comic also saw Donald Trump waving to his adoring fans.

"MAGA," the clip ends in bright red letters.

Greene tweeted her stance shortly after the video was published, writing: "People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing c--- the official White House account is putting out."

Other fans couldn't help but agree with the politician and shared their thoughts on the questionable cartoon.

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image of MTG
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her two cents on the White House's post.

"We've become a laughing stock to the rest of the world. You could not create a more comical movie. News conference at a landscaping store, texting war plans, a wanna be tough guy sec of defense that runs like a fairy," one user shook his head.

Someone else chimed in: "[The White House] knows well that they can distract people from anything if they make enough noise. That’s the essence of Trump’s endless babbling and lying. It does not matter what he says, what matters is that he continues to say things."

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Donald Trump Frequently Posts Strange AI Images Online

image of trump and jd vance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often shares AI-altered photos on social media.

“Wtf… we just want health care and not whatever the h--- this is," another person wrote.

Trump isn't a stranger to posting unusual images and AI-altered graphics on social media, as he also recently shared a meme of himself traveling through time to save George Washington.

In the photo, he was seen hanging from Mount Rushmore, a reference to Alfred Hitchcock’s famed 1959 film North by Northwest.

He also posted a bizarre graphic of himself and John F. Kennedy standing on the White House Lawn to have their portrait taken, despite the 35th U.S. president dying in 1963.

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