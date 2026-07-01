Marjorie Taylor Greene Lays Into MAGA in Fiery Rant After Turning on Donald Trump: 'Sick and Tired of You Liars!'

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Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into the MAGA movement, claiming she is "sick and tired" of standard Washington playbooks and accusing Republican lawmakers of treating President Donald Trump "like some sort of cult leader.” She slammed fellow congressional Republicans for their total unwillingness to challenge or question the president's actions. Greene told British journalist Piers Morgan that MAGA's populist agenda has transformed into a front that serves elite donors, lobbyists and corporate executives rather than regular citizens. “And it's just outrageous that Republicans constantly call themselves conservative. Yet when they're in power and governing, they're among the biggest spenders. Their policies promote big government by promoting AI, controlling your information and backing data centers that no one wants built next to their property, and then also they're some of the biggest supporters,” she said.

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Why Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Turn on Donald Trump?

Source: piers morgan/youtube Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped into the MAGA movement on Piers Morgan's show.

She actively condemned Trump's aggressive foreign actions, including his military posturing toward Iran and interventions in Venezuela, calling them unconstitutional. Greene noted she is thrilled to be out of the legislative branch. Moving past Trump entirely, she emphasized that her future public initiatives will focus primarily on advocating for Gen Z. Their falling out began when Greene advocated for transparency regarding the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She noted that Trump grew "furious" and rescinded his endorsement, branding her a "traitor.” Her advocacy, she said, is “not something I will ever apologize for.”

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MTG Regrets Supporting Donald Trump

Source: MEGA MTG revealed people sent her death threats after she turned on Donald Trump.

Following the withdrawal of Trump's support, Greene resigned from Congress, stating she had "too much self-respect and dignity" to stay. Greene revealed she faced severe MAGA-driven death threats against her family. When she confronted Trump via text, he allegedly showed "no compassion" and blamed her. Greene admitted to having one big regret in her involvement with the MAGA movement. “I'm not a perfect person, but I'm willing to admit there's something I regret, and I was very much, I mean, I was very ingrained in MAGA. And part of Donald Trump's MAGA... his leadership is attacking his enemies and his opponents with vicious name calling smears and lies peers. That is also the entire level of politics that America is in,” she said.

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Donald Trump Divided the Country

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed the president for causing 'division' in the country.

The former devout Trump loyalist has seen the light. “I would really blame Donald Trump for a lot of that division. And it's because of his bully tactics, his name-calling, his lies he says about people, toxic politics, and it creates hate and division among all Americans. And guess what? It's not helping us. It's not solving any problems,” she continued.

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson has also expressed regret for supporting Donald Trump.