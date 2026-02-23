Mark Ballas Teases 'Crazy' Final 'Traitors' Episodes as Finale Looms

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Ballas gave a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming finale of The Traitors. In an exclusive interview with OK! on behalf of Evolution Fresh, the reality star, 39, described what’s coming in the show’s epic conclusion on Thursday, February 26.

Source: Peacock/YouTube Mark Ballas is in the finale of 'The Traitors.'

Ballas admitted there was an “insane amount of pressure” in having to “deliver” on The Traitors, not far from his experience on Dancing With the Stars. “I would love to go again on The Traitors. I had the time of my life on that show. It was so fun,” he gushed. “I can’t wait to watch the next episode. It’s going to be crazy.” Aside from Traitors, the dancer has his sights set on a potential Survivor appearance in the future. “I love Survivor. I've watched pretty much every season of that show, 49 seasons or whatever. But the bugs thing…I don't know about all that,” he said. Ballas also noted he’d be open to exploring Beast Games if they were to do a celebrity season.

Mark Ballas Gushes Over Former 'DWTS' Partner Whitney Leavitt's Broadway Debut

View this post on Instagram Source: @markballas/Instagram Mark Ballas supported Whitney Leavitt in her Broadway debut.

The 39-year-old is coming off a successful Dancing With the Stars season alongside Whitney Leavitt. Although the duo was eliminated just shy of the finale, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is currently making her Broadway debut in Chicago. “I went to see her a couple of days ago. She was great, man,” Ballas said. “As her coach, but also as her friend, I was blown away. I was super impressed….she’s a natural-born performer. She’s a commander on stage.” He added, “Even when I was rehearsing with her, Whitney just has that thing where she walks in the room and you see her immediately. You feel her presence. She’s great to work with, she’s a hard worker, and she’s just got that thing that you can’t teach. You can guide it, but you can’t teach it. I was genuinely very impressed, and I was so excited to see her after the show and chop it up and hear all about it.”

Source: MEGA Mark Ballas was partnered with Whitney Leavitt on the most recent season of 'DWTS.'

Leavitt wouldn’t allow her former pro partner to see the show until she had a few performances under her belt. “I was prohibited from going Week 1. She’s like, ‘You have to let me sink in a little bit,’” Ballas recalled. “So I went the second week.”

Mark Ballas Dishes on Self-Care Plans for 2026

Source: Peacock/YouTube Mark Ballas would consider doing 'The Traitors' again.

While Leavitt is busy on Broadway during her time away from Dancing With the Stars, the choreographer is focusing on self-care and wellness. “I incorporate a lot of physical therapy and strength and conditioning, just because I’ve sustained a lot of injuries over the years. I’m turning 40 this year, so I feel like physical therapy and strength and conditioning is just as important as the dancing in our sport,” he explained. Although Ballas cites dancing as “great exercise,” he reached a point where he got “used to it” and wanted to explore other forms of cardio, such as uphill walks, lifting weights and hiking.

Inside Mark Ballas' Collaboration With Evolution Fresh

Source: @markballas/Instagram Mark Ballas partnered with Evolution Fresh.