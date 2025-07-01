Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt Join 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34
The Mormon wives are hitting the dance floor! Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are the latest Hulu personalities set to join Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.
Nick Viall revealed the casting news while hosting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special on Hulu, which aired Tuesday, July 1.
Nick Viall Reveals the 'DWTS' Casting on 'Mormon Wives' Reunion Special
While addressing the Mormon Wives’ cast — Affleck, 25, Leavitt, 32, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter — the Bachelor alum, 44, delivered the update: "Because you women are so adored. They are gonna be sending two of you to Dancing With the Stars."
Although several of the Secret Wives’ stars were said to have auditioned for the popular competition show, Leavitt and Affleck’s names were revealed to be taking part in the next season.
Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt Join 'DWTS' Cast
"We're moving to L.A.!" Affleck — who is expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Zac Affleck — excitedly told Whitney, before adding, "I hope you know you're going down! Just kidding. Bring it on."
Whitney and Jen join TikTok influencer Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars set to premiere this fall, though the rest of the star-studded cast has yet to be revealed.
'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Hit Massive Success in 2024
Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ premiered in September 2024 and followed a group of Mormon influencers known collectively as “MomTok” after a messy s-- scandal. After the docuseries hit the streaming service’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year, according to TheWrap, the show was renewed for 20 more episodes.
Secret Wives' Jen Affleck Joins Cast as She Expects Baby No. 3
Early on, Whitney was painted as the villain of the season as she alienated herself from the group of influencers. Meanwhile, Jen’s marital struggles took center stage in Season 2, which premiered in May. She was estranged from her husband at the start, but after discovering she was pregnant with baby No. 3, the couple reconciled. As of publication, Jen has not announced the birth of her baby, though she did reveal she was in labor on June 27.
“POV: you start having contractions at your nail appointment,” she captioned a TikTok video.