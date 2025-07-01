or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt Join 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34

Photo of Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.
Source: Hulu

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are the latest Hulu personalities set to join Season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

By:

July 1 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Mormon wives are hitting the dance floor! Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are the latest Hulu personalities set to join Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

Nick Viall revealed the casting news while hosting The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special on Hulu, which aired Tuesday, July 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Viall Reveals the 'DWTS' Casting on 'Mormon Wives' Reunion Special

mormon wives jen affleck whitney leavitt
Source: Hulu

Nick Viall hosted 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion special on Hulu.

While addressing the Mormon Wives’ cast — Affleck, 25, Leavitt, 32, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter — the Bachelor alum, 44, delivered the update: "Because you women are so adored. They are gonna be sending two of you to Dancing With the Stars."

Although several of the Secret Wives’ stars were said to have auditioned for the popular competition show, Leavitt and Affleck’s names were revealed to be taking part in the next season.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt Join 'DWTS' Cast

mormon wives jen affleck whitney leavitt
Source: Hulu

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will join the 'Dancing With the Stars' cast for Season 34.

"We're moving to L.A.!" Affleck — who is expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Zac Affleck — excitedly told Whitney, before adding, "I hope you know you're going down! Just kidding. Bring it on."

Whitney and Jen join TikTok influencer Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars set to premiere this fall, though the rest of the star-studded cast has yet to be revealed.

MORE ON:
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Hit Massive Success in 2024

mormon wives jen affleck whitney leavitt
Source: Hulu

Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck are set to appear on Season 24 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ premiered in September 2024 and followed a group of Mormon influencers known collectively as “MomTok” after a messy s-- scandal. After the docuseries hit the streaming service’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year, according to TheWrap, the show was renewed for 20 more episodes.

Secret Wives' Jen Affleck Joins Cast as She Expects Baby No. 3

mormon wives jen affleck whitney leavitt
Source: @jenaffleck/Instagram

Jen Affleck revealed her contractions began during a nail appointment on June 27.

Early on, Whitney was painted as the villain of the season as she alienated herself from the group of influencers. Meanwhile, Jen’s marital struggles took center stage in Season 2, which premiered in May. She was estranged from her husband at the start, but after discovering she was pregnant with baby No. 3, the couple reconciled. As of publication, Jen has not announced the birth of her baby, though she did reveal she was in labor on June 27.

“POV: you start having contractions at your nail appointment,” she captioned a TikTok video.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.