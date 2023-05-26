Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Humiliate Their Kids on-Air by Pretending to French Kiss: 'It Disgusts Them'

Upon Ryan Seacrest's exit after six seasons earlier this year, it was announced that the actor would take over hosting duties alongside the mother-of-three.

And while Consuelos has been loving his time on the chat show so far — saying: "This show today truly felt like home," after the first episode — fans have had mixed responses.

Whether it had to do with their apparent "fake banter" or over-the-top PDA, critics were quick to express their upset with the change-up, with one critic writing: “Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END."

"Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment..." another whined.