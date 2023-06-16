OK Magazine
Kelly Ripa Declares Vow Renewal Is 'Kiss of Death' and Should Come With 'Divorce Papers'

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 16 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

While renewing one's vows may commonly be viewed as a romantic gesture, according to Kelly Ripa, it is the beginning of the end.

During the Thursday, June 15, episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both 52, confessed they would never say "I Do" again.

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

“We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” the longtime host shared with her audience and viewers at home. Suggesting that the ceremony is the "kiss of death" for a marriage, Ripa quipped that it should come with "divorce papers."

Ripa added: “I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce."

ok split nikki
Source: mega

“It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along… I know what we should do!'” Ripa sarcastically remarked, with the Riverdale actor doubling down on his wife's stance.

Adding in his own two cents, Consuelos said he believes renewing one's vows only takes place after a husband somehow “messed up” the marriage. “And I’m not talking about ‘leaved the toilet seat up.' I’m talking about messed up!”

The husband and wife cohosts have been married for 27 years after they wed on May 1, 1996, having eloped in Las Vegas.

Ripa and Consuelos certainly know how to keep their marriage alive, often gushing over each other on social media — and now on the small screen ever since the handsome hunk replaced Ryan Seacrest as host earlier this year.

The lovebirds celebrated their milestone anniversary just last month, marking the special occasion with a PDA-packed tribute. Alongside a photo of the two kissing, Ripa — who shares Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, with her hubby — gushed: “Love of my life."

Though the famous pair has been shamelessly flaunting their love out in the open for years, their children — and public — have begged them to stop, to no avail.

Source: OK!
Ripa revealed during a May episode of their morning show that they like to humiliate their kids by being extra loved-up in front of them. “We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them,” she joked, clarifying that while she and Consuelos "never actually French in front of the kids,” they “fake” it to mess with their brood.

Page Six reported on the couple's Thursday episode.

