Mark Consuelos Gets Flirty With Kelly Ripa While Discussing Halloween Costume Trends: 'This Is the Only Part I Can Squeeze on the Air'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos turned a conversation about Halloween trends into a flirty exchange with his wife, Kelly Ripa.
During the Tuesday, October 20, episode, of Live With Kelly and Mark, which the longtime couple co-hosts, they were joined by the show's executive producer Michael Gelman as they discussed the spooky holiday and the costume ideas that are expected to be popular this year.
'Buzziest Halloween Trends'
"All right, buzziest to Halloween trends," Consuelos began, before asking, "We’re still talking about Halloween, Gelman?"
"We're gonna be talking about Halloween until Halloween," Ripa quipped.
Gelman jumped in, "Halloween, yeah. It's coming up."
The mother-of-three shared, "We thought that we would get away with not having Halloween this year, since Halloween is on a Saturday. But Gelman is making us celebrate it on a Friday," as she rolled her eyes.
Consuelos then pointed out the potential scheduling conflict for next year, when Halloween falls on a Sunday.
"What about when it’s on Sunday next year? We don’t have to do it because it’s not Halloween Eve Eve. Yeah, that’s not a thing," he added before getting back to the list of trendiest costumes.
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'What Are Stress Balls?'
"All right, so costumes, horror movie TV characters, country legends, and some out of the box ideas, like stress balls," the Riverdale actor listed off.
Gelman agreed that the show was covering a wide range of trends; however, Consuelos seemed confused by one of the suggestions.
"What are stress balls? What is that?" he questioned.
Ripa and Gelman attempted to clarify, explaining they were referring to "squishies," which are soft, squeezable toys that have become popular.
'This Is the Only Part I Can Squeeze on Air'
"Yeah. I like stress balls. You're like my stress ball," Consuelos told his wife of 30 years as she playfully grabbed her arm.
"I know, I know, but…" Ripa replied, before Consuelos interrupted with a flirtatious remark.
"This is the only part I can squeeze on the air," he stated.
Ripa teased her husband back, adding, "There's a big difference...I was gonna say, there's a big difference between squeezing a stress ball and when you squeeze me."
"Yeah. No, I like it," Consuelos replied with a cheeky grin.
The Hope & Faith actress hit back with one last time, saying, "When you squeeze me, I might squeeze you back," as the pair laughed.