Mark Consuelos Admits His and Kelly Ripa's Talk Show Has 'Gotten in the Way' of His Favorite Time for Intercourse

Maybe Kelly Ripa will come around to Mark Consuelos' desire for morning intercourse once she retires. The longtime lovers' intimate life became a topic of conversation during the Tuesday, March 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as the married co-hosts interviewed Shrinking star Christa Miller in the Downtown Manhattan studio. During her interview, Miller comedically called out Consuelos for his preferred time to get down in the bedroom, admitting she's a "fan" of the show and aware of an ongoing disagreement between Ripa and the Riverdale actor about when to have s--.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Guest star Christa Miller comedically called out Mark Consuelos for liking morning s--.

"I have something to say. I watch this show, I'm a fan, and Mark, I'm gonna say this with love. There is no morning s--. No one likes it. Not even on the weekends," Miller quipped. In response, Consuelos noted Miller shouldn't sweat it, as Live With Kelly and Mark's early call time interferes with when he'd like to make love with Ripa. "I've got to tell you, this job has really gotten in the way of that," Consuelos confessed. "It's been the antidote for it."

'Spooning Leads to Forking'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said his and Kelly Ripa's talk show interferes with his morning s-- desires.

Miller didn't stop there, however, as she further ordered Consuelos to not use "wanting to cuddle" as an excuse to try arousing his wife. "We also don’t fall for the, 'I just want to cuddle you in the morning,'" said Miller, who is married to Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence. Ripa agreed, as she joked: "I always say spooning leads to forking."

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

Consuelos then turned things around on Miller, asking, "Are you having the same problem at home?" Miller confirmed she was, sharing, "My window is in the afternoon, it's a short window. And also, Bill has to be home and also not bugging me. There are a lot of steps. A lot of hurdles." The Drew Carey Show star went on to ask Ripa for a "favor" by informing Lawrence morning intercourse was off the table as he watched the live broadcast at home.

Kelly Ripa Finds Morning Intercourse 'Disgusting'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.