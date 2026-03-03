Mark Consuelos Admits His and Kelly Ripa's Talk Show Has 'Gotten in the Way' of His Favorite Time for Intercourse
March 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Maybe Kelly Ripa will come around to Mark Consuelos' desire for morning intercourse once she retires.
The longtime lovers' intimate life became a topic of conversation during the Tuesday, March 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as the married co-hosts interviewed Shrinking star Christa Miller in the Downtown Manhattan studio.
During her interview, Miller comedically called out Consuelos for his preferred time to get down in the bedroom, admitting she's a "fan" of the show and aware of an ongoing disagreement between Ripa and the Riverdale actor about when to have s--.
"I have something to say. I watch this show, I'm a fan, and Mark, I'm gonna say this with love. There is no morning s--. No one likes it. Not even on the weekends," Miller quipped.
In response, Consuelos noted Miller shouldn't sweat it, as Live With Kelly and Mark's early call time interferes with when he'd like to make love with Ripa.
"I've got to tell you, this job has really gotten in the way of that," Consuelos confessed. "It's been the antidote for it."
'Spooning Leads to Forking'
Miller didn't stop there, however, as she further ordered Consuelos to not use "wanting to cuddle" as an excuse to try arousing his wife.
"We also don’t fall for the, 'I just want to cuddle you in the morning,'" said Miller, who is married to Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence.
Ripa agreed, as she joked: "I always say spooning leads to forking."
Consuelos then turned things around on Miller, asking, "Are you having the same problem at home?"
Miller confirmed she was, sharing, "My window is in the afternoon, it's a short window. And also, Bill has to be home and also not bugging me. There are a lot of steps. A lot of hurdles."
The Drew Carey Show star went on to ask Ripa for a "favor" by informing Lawrence morning intercourse was off the table as he watched the live broadcast at home.
Kelly Ripa Finds Morning Intercourse 'Disgusting'
“Bill, for the love of God. On behalf of all of us here in the studio audience, there is absolutely no morning s--," Ripa hilariously declared.
Consuelos had Lawrence's back, however, as he teased: "I don't know, Bill. Something tells me you should go for it."
This isn't the first time Ripa has publicly discussed her hatred for a.m. lovemaking.
During a guest appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s "Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2025, Ripa got "personal" as she admitted Consuelos only wants to have s-- "in the morning."
"He'll never learn. He's a guy," she added, calling it "disgusting" how most men prefer to get it on after waking up.