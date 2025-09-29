ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Loses Bet Against Wife Kelly Ripa After Philadelphia Eagles Victory Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa beat Mark Consuelos in a NFL bet over the weekend. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Take that, Mark Consuelos! Kelly Ripa iconically brought Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, as well as the team's mascot, Swoop, to the set of Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, September 29, after beating her husband in a bet surrounding Sunday's Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ripa won the bet after Consuelos' favorite team lost to the Eagles 31-25.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa's favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, beat Mark Consuelos' Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

Consuelos and Ripa were introduced for Monday's episode by Live's announcer Deja Vu before emerging through a spirit tunnel formed by four Eagles cheerleaders as Swoop the mascot trailed behind the married co-hosts. "The winner of the epic football weekend bet, Philly Eagles fan Kelly Ripa, and her non-winning co-host, Mark Consuelos!" the emcee excitedly declared. Ripa had matching pom poms with the Eagles cheerleaders and appeared ecstatic as she took her seat next to Consuelos — who was a good sport and applauded his wife.

Mark Consuelos Teased After His NFL Team Lost

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa trolled Mark Consuelos with an entourage of Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and their mascot.

Further mocking Consuelos, Swoop handed the Riverdale actor a stuffed animal version of the mascot. "A bets a bet," Consuelos admitted disappointingly. "You know what’s weird? It's that Mark still somehow seems to be winning," Ripa noted, as Consuelos quipped: "I did. It was a win-win for me."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa held pom poms during the show's opening segment.

"It was great. Great bet," Ripa gloated. Consuelos took the high road as he praised the Eagles for being a "great team" that remains undefeated so far this season. The dad-of-three said it was "an exciting game" and predicted a rematch between the spouses' opposing favorite football teams later this season. "The Eagles came out really, really fast, and I think at halftime, the score was 21-6," he explained of Sunday night's game. "And then the Bucs came back. The Bucs came back! Go Bucs! I saw a lot of good things, still. So here’s the thing. I see us potentially in the NFC championship game, and that’s when it’s going to be a big bet between you and me."

Kelly Ripa Challenges Mark Consuelos to Another Bet

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos was a good sport and applauded his wife Kelly Ripa's victory.