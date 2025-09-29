or
Article continues below advertisement
Mark Consuelos Loses Bet Against Wife Kelly Ripa After Philadelphia Eagles Victory Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa beat Mark Consuelos in a NFL bet over the weekend.

Profile Image

Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Take that, Mark Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa iconically brought Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, as well as the team's mascot, Swoop, to the set of Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, September 29, after beating her husband in a bet surrounding Sunday's Eagles game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ripa won the bet after Consuelos' favorite team lost to the Eagles 31-25.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa's favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, beat Mark Consuelos' Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa's favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, beat Mark Consuelos' Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

Consuelos and Ripa were introduced for Monday's episode by Live's announcer Deja Vu before emerging through a spirit tunnel formed by four Eagles cheerleaders as Swoop the mascot trailed behind the married co-hosts.

"The winner of the epic football weekend bet, Philly Eagles fan Kelly Ripa, and her non-winning co-host, Mark Consuelos!" the emcee excitedly declared.

Ripa had matching pom poms with the Eagles cheerleaders and appeared ecstatic as she took her seat next to Consuelos — who was a good sport and applauded his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Teased After His NFL Team Lost

Image of Kelly Ripa trolled Mark Consuelos with an entourage of Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa trolled Mark Consuelos with an entourage of Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and their mascot.

Further mocking Consuelos, Swoop handed the Riverdale actor a stuffed animal version of the mascot.

"A bets a bet," Consuelos admitted disappointingly.

"You know what’s weird? It's that Mark still somehow seems to be winning," Ripa noted, as Consuelos quipped: "I did. It was a win-win for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa held pom poms with her during the show's opening segment.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa held pom poms during the show's opening segment.

"It was great. Great bet," Ripa gloated.

Consuelos took the high road as he praised the Eagles for being a "great team" that remains undefeated so far this season.

The dad-of-three said it was "an exciting game" and predicted a rematch between the spouses' opposing favorite football teams later this season.

"The Eagles came out really, really fast, and I think at halftime, the score was 21-6," he explained of Sunday night's game. "And then the Bucs came back. The Bucs came back! Go Bucs! I saw a lot of good things, still. So here’s the thing. I see us potentially in the NFC championship game, and that’s when it’s going to be a big bet between you and me."

Kelly Ripa Challenges Mark Consuelos to Another Bet

Image of Mark Consuelos was a good sport and applauded his wife Kelly Ripa's victory.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos was a good sport and applauded his wife Kelly Ripa's victory.

Ripa remained confident in her team's abilities and revealed another bet the couple has in the works, as she told Consuelos: "That’s when you’re going to have to wear one of the costumes from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders."

"Or you will be one of the [Tampa Bay] Swashbucklers," Consuelos — who shares kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with Ripa — clapped back.

Ripa continued to disagree, stating, "no, I have a feeling you’re going to be wearing one of those costumes!"

"Ladies, it is such a thrill to have you here. A real thrill. And Swoop!" she added.

