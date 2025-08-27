ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Mocks Mark Consuelos for 'Negating His Own Argument' as Couple Bickers on 'Live' Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos joined his wife, Kelly Ripa, as a co-host of 'Live' in 2023. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 27 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Get Into Disagreement on 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos frequently bicker playfully on 'Live.'

"Oh my God, I'm taking the day off — just because," Ripa quipped, though she noted saying "just because" in certain situations could be triggering to some people. Pointing out a scenario in which a child isn't given a reason for why they should stop a specific behavior, Ripa explained: "When you say 'because I said so' or 'just because' [to a child], it literally sends kids' brains into a short circuit and it makes them feel unempowered." Consuelos disagreed, however, as he argued: "They should. They're kids."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated 'Just Because Day' on August 27.

Consuelos suggested another hypothetical scenario in which an adult isn't given a proper explanation for why their flight was delayed or canceled. "Listen, when you're an adult and you miss a flight and you're like, 'Why did I miss the flight? Why is the plane broken? Why can't I get on the plane?' and they say, 'Just because, it's broken," he imagined, though Ripa was quick to counter-argue.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a disagreement about telling kids to do something 'just because.'

"They don't say 'just because,' they say 'because the plane is broken,'" Ripa snapped, prompting cheers from Live's studio audience. Consuelos again clapped back, this time stating: "I don't need a dissertation on why, what happened, because it's meaningless. They just have to accept things. Just accept it. They don't need to feel things so much." Teasing her husband, Ripa turned to face the camera as she sent a message to "airlines everywhere" about the dad-of-three. "The next time you see Mark standing — hovering — ready to board because he wants to get on before the elderly, before parents with small children, when you see him doing that, say, 'You can't get on right now,'" she joked. "And when he [asks why], just say to him, 'Just because.'"

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Mark Consuelos for 'Negating His Own Argument'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos was 'negating his own argument.'