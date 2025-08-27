Kelly Ripa Mocks Mark Consuelos for 'Negating His Own Argument' as Couple Bickers on 'Live'
There's nothing like starting your day by watching a silly argument between Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live.
The married co-hosts got into a bit of a disagreement during the Wednesday, August 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — which was pre-recorded amid the show's brief summer break.
Ripa and Consuelos started bickering after the Riverdale actor introduced a talking point about "Just Because Day," which he described as a holiday created in the 1950s celebrating the art of doing something "just because."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Get Into Disagreement on 'Live'
"Oh my God, I'm taking the day off — just because," Ripa quipped, though she noted saying "just because" in certain situations could be triggering to some people.
Pointing out a scenario in which a child isn't given a reason for why they should stop a specific behavior, Ripa explained: "When you say 'because I said so' or 'just because' [to a child], it literally sends kids' brains into a short circuit and it makes them feel unempowered."
Consuelos disagreed, however, as he argued: "They should. They're kids."
Consuelos suggested another hypothetical scenario in which an adult isn't given a proper explanation for why their flight was delayed or canceled.
"Listen, when you're an adult and you miss a flight and you're like, 'Why did I miss the flight? Why is the plane broken? Why can't I get on the plane?' and they say, 'Just because, it's broken," he imagined, though Ripa was quick to counter-argue.
"They don't say 'just because,' they say 'because the plane is broken,'" Ripa snapped, prompting cheers from Live's studio audience.
Consuelos again clapped back, this time stating: "I don't need a dissertation on why, what happened, because it's meaningless. They just have to accept things. Just accept it. They don't need to feel things so much."
Teasing her husband, Ripa turned to face the camera as she sent a message to "airlines everywhere" about the dad-of-three.
"The next time you see Mark standing — hovering — ready to board because he wants to get on before the elderly, before parents with small children, when you see him doing that, say, 'You can't get on right now,'" she joked. "And when he [asks why], just say to him, 'Just because.'"
Kelly Ripa Calls Out Mark Consuelos for 'Negating His Own Argument'
Consuelos wouldn't back down to his wife, however, as he mentioned how he likes to "understand the nature of the delay" of a flight in order to rule out whether he should book himself on another plane.
"In your scenario they're not telling you that. They're saying to you, 'Just because,'" Ripa noted, though Consuelos insisted he wouldn't ask the crew why the plane was broken.
Addressing fans in the audience, Ripa snubbed, "you understand he's totally negating his own argument."
Consuelos finally accepted his defeat — though he teased his wife by threatening to say "just because" to a "kid that's not even mine" out of spite.