Mark Consuelos Reveals What He'd Play to 'Set the Mood' on Dates in High School: 'It Was Sophisticated'

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Mark Consuelos is taking a trip down memory lane — and revealing the surprisingly “sophisticated” soundtrack to his high school dating days. During the Tuesday, April 14, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa reacted to the latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee list, which includes music icon Sade — a personal favorite of the Riverdale actor. “Sade is Mark’s number one favorite artist,” Ripa shared, prompting her husband to reflect on how her music once played a key role in his teenage years.

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Mark Consuelos Would 'Set the Mood' on Dates by Playing Sade

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos after his confession.

“Back in the day, like, in high school… a lot of date music, you know what I’m saying?” Consuelos said with a grin. When Ripa pressed him to elaborate, the Riverdale alum didn’t hold back. “You want to, like, set the mood… yeah. You put on Sade,” he explained. “It was, like, sophisticated for a high schooler.”

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa knew Sade was Mark Consuelos' No. 1 favorite artist.

Ripa jokingly agreed, teasing, “Yeah, you’re very sophisticated,” as the audience laughed along. The couple went on to discuss other artists featured on the Hall of Fame list, including Phil Collins — who is being inducted as a solo artist after previously entering with Genesis — as well as Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division and Oasis.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of 'All My Children' in 1995.

Ripa also shouted out Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan, highlighting the eclectic mix of honorees. The ceremony is set to air on Disney+ and ABC with a live stream planned for November 2026.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Eloped in 1996

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 and share three children.