Mark Consuelos Reveals What He'd Play to 'Set the Mood' on Dates in High School: 'It Was Sophisticated'
April 14 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Mark Consuelos is taking a trip down memory lane — and revealing the surprisingly “sophisticated” soundtrack to his high school dating days.
During the Tuesday, April 14, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa reacted to the latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee list, which includes music icon Sade — a personal favorite of the Riverdale actor.
“Sade is Mark’s number one favorite artist,” Ripa shared, prompting her husband to reflect on how her music once played a key role in his teenage years.
Mark Consuelos Would 'Set the Mood' on Dates by Playing Sade
“Back in the day, like, in high school… a lot of date music, you know what I’m saying?” Consuelos said with a grin.
When Ripa pressed him to elaborate, the Riverdale alum didn’t hold back.
“You want to, like, set the mood… yeah. You put on Sade,” he explained. “It was, like, sophisticated for a high schooler.”
Ripa jokingly agreed, teasing, “Yeah, you’re very sophisticated,” as the audience laughed along.
The couple went on to discuss other artists featured on the Hall of Fame list, including Phil Collins — who is being inducted as a solo artist after previously entering with Genesis — as well as Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division and Oasis.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ripa also shouted out Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan, highlighting the eclectic mix of honorees.
The ceremony is set to air on Disney+ and ABC with a live stream planned for November 2026.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Eloped in 1996
While Consuelos may have perfected his “date night” playlist as a teen, Ripa didn’t get to experience those carefully curated vibes firsthand. The pair didn’t meet until 1995 while starring on All My Children — and their romance quickly turned into a real-life love story.
The couple famously eloped in Las Vegas the following year and are now approaching a major milestone in their marriage, as Ripa and Consuelos celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next month.
Together, the fan-favorite pair share three children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 23.