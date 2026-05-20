Mark Consuelos Shuts Down Wife Kelly Ripa's Request to Play the Next James Bond: 'I Don't Think That's Going to Happen'

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Kelly Ripa has a bold idea for her husband — but Mark Consuelos isn’t exactly buying it. On the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the daytime cohosts got into a playful back-and-forth after Ripa brought up Consuelos’ upcoming Broadway schedule and the growing buzz around the search for the next James Bond.

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Source: Live with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa suggested Mark Consuelos could be the next James Bond.

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With casting officially underway for the iconic 007 role, Ripa couldn’t help but imagine her husband stepping into the tux. Music even played in the studio as she encouraged Consuelos to give his best Bond-style look straight into the camera.

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Source: Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube

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“Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. To make things more fun, the show then displayed an AI-style image of Consuelos suited up as Bond, complete with a tux and gun in hand. Ripa laughed at the visual. “Look at you with a gun,” she joked.

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Source: Live with Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said he doesn't think he will play the part.

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Still, Consuelos didn’t fully shut the door on the franchise — just on the lead role. “I’d love to play a Bond villain,” he said. Ripa wasn’t giving up easily, doubling down on her belief that he fits the part. She insisted his look alone makes the case. “But look at your face. Look at this face! This face screams James Bond,” she said.

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Even with audience applause backing Ripa’s pitch, Consuelos made it clear he doesn’t see himself in the running. “They’re looking elsewhere,” he said. Ripa then tried to clarify where he stood. “So you’re turning down the offer,” she asked.

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“I’m turning it down. I don’t want to do it,” Consuelos said with a laugh. “Nah, yeah I’m not doing it. I don’t want to do that. I’ll be a Bond villain.”

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Source: MEGA The TV host expressed interest instead in playing a 'Bond villain.'

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As the conversation shifted, Ripa revealed her backup choice for 007. “Matt Bomer,” she said. “Matt Bomer is our American James Bond.” Consuelos agreed with the suggestion, as Ripa doubled down on her confidence in the pick. “He is James Bond. Period. Look no further. I’ve solved the problem,” she added.

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Off camera, Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed development is moving forward on the next chapter of the franchise following Daniel Craig’s exit. “The search for the next James Bond is underway,” the studio said in a statement. "While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," Amazon added.

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Source: MEGA Amazon MGM Studios has officially begun the search for the next James Bond.

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According to an interview with 007 casting director Nina Gold, the actor chosen to play the next James Bond has “to ooze s-- appeal.” Speaking at CinemaCon in March, Amazon MGM Studios' head of film Courtenay Valenti also said: "I know you're all wondering when we're going to announce who's playing James Bond."