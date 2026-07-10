Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos for 'Fainting' in Delivery Room and 'Distracting' Her Nurses While She Was in Labor

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos for 'fainting' while she was in labor.

As the clip wrapped, Consuelos popped a piece of candy into his mouth and admitted, "I need a little sugar." "Oh, are you gonna pass out?" Ripa teased. "I almost passed out," Consuelos confessed. "Oh, my gosh," Ripa replied. "Just thinking about it — giving birth," he explained.

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children.

Ripa then comedically recalled what it was like having the Riverdale actor by her side while she was in labor, suggesting he wound up needing almost as much attention as she did. "Yeah, sorry. I forgot," she quipped before roasting his reaction to childbirth. "Yeah. Let me tell you something. I'm gonna tell you something about Mark. You don't necessarily want him in the room or around the hospital when you're in labor or giving birth."

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa tied the knot in 1996.

Ripa said Consuelos' reaction became a distraction for everyone around them — including hospital staffers "It becomes, like, very much the nurses are distracted by the husband who is passing out, fainting," the Hope & Faith actress admitted. While Consuelos may not be the perfect candidate when it comes to being a supportive childbirth bystander, Ripa didn't let that stop her from welcoming three children with her husband of more than 30 years.

3 Kids and 30 Years of Marriage

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in 1996 after meeting on the set of 'All My Children' the year prior.