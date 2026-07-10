Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos for 'Fainting' in Delivery Room and 'Distracting' Her Nurses While She Was in Labor
July 10 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa couldn't resist poking fun at her husband, Mark Consuelos, over his behavior in the delivery room while discussing childbirth on the Friday, July 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
The conversation began after the hosts watched a segment about a woman who didn't realize she was giving birth.
"It's a big baby to not realize what's coming out," Ripa joked.
As the clip wrapped, Consuelos popped a piece of candy into his mouth and admitted, "I need a little sugar."
"Oh, are you gonna pass out?" Ripa teased.
"I almost passed out," Consuelos confessed.
"Oh, my gosh," Ripa replied.
"Just thinking about it — giving birth," he explained.
Ripa then comedically recalled what it was like having the Riverdale actor by her side while she was in labor, suggesting he wound up needing almost as much attention as she did.
"Yeah, sorry. I forgot," she quipped before roasting his reaction to childbirth. "Yeah. Let me tell you something. I'm gonna tell you something about Mark. You don't necessarily want him in the room or around the hospital when you're in labor or giving birth."
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Ripa said Consuelos' reaction became a distraction for everyone around them — including hospital staffers
"It becomes, like, very much the nurses are distracted by the husband who is passing out, fainting," the Hope & Faith actress admitted.
While Consuelos may not be the perfect candidate when it comes to being a supportive childbirth bystander, Ripa didn't let that stop her from welcoming three children with her husband of more than 30 years.
3 Kids and 30 Years of Marriage
The co-hosts, who married in 1996, share three children: Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23.
Kelly and Mark opted out of a huge wedding celebration, eloping in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, after meeting on the set of the daytime soap opera All My Children one year prior.
The A-list couple was quick to fall in love after Consuelos auditioned for the show and did a screen test with Ripa to see how their characters' chemistry worked as love interests. The longtime lovers welcomed their eldest child roughly 11 months after their elopement.