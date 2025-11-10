ENTERTAINMENT Mark Consuelos Warns Fans to 'Stay Away From Politics' at Thanksgiving After Kelly Ripa Reveals It 'Sucks the Joy Out' of Holidays Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the top holiday argument starter during 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman Nov. 10 2025, Updated 6:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are preparing fans for the chaos that comes with the holiday season, as they provided some words of wisdom for anyone heading home for Thanksgiving. During the Monday, November 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Consuelos kicked off a conversation about the most common holiday arguments — and it didn’t take long for politics to take center stage. While Consuelos failed to guess what the top cause of disagreement is at Thanksgiving, Ripa thought the answer being politics was a no-brainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa read a study about how 'politics sucks the joy out of Thanksgiving.'

"Politics sucks the joy out of Thanksgiving," Ripa said, reading from a recent study before joking, "Is there joy in Thanksgiving?" "Because there's always some sort of hard feelings and blame that comes up at Thanksgiving. It's always Thanksgiving where your family is 300 percent of themselves," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos warned viewers to 'stay away from politics' during holidays.

Consuelos agreed with his wife of nearly 30 years, as he warned Live viewers to tread carefully when it comes to hot-button topics at the dinner table. "That's true. Yeah. Stay away from politics," the Riverdale actor advised.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Wonders If He's the 'Weird Uncle' at Family Holidays

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa revealed 39 percent of holiday arguments are caused by extended family members.

Ripa went on to cite the survey's finding that 39 percent of all holiday arguments are sparked by extended family members rather than close relatives. "The weird uncle, the drunk aunt, the aggressive cousin — it's always that one family member that comes in with the sole idea to spark a family argument," she quipped. Ripa's comment caused Consuelos to get lost in his thoughts, as he admitted, "You think about the weird uncle or that one cousin who's a little off — but you wonder if sometimes, in a different setting, [are you] the weird cousin or the weird uncle? I wonder if my nieces and nephews think I'm the weird uncle."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa assured Mark Consuelos that he's the fun uncle.

Ripa quickly assured him otherwise, declaring, "No, I think you’re the funcle [fun uncle]. Everybody loves you. They think you're great. They think you're very funny." "I mean, they think you tell dad jokes, but they like them," the Hope & Faith actress teased. "And they like that you still try to pick them up and throw them in the air even though they're six feet tall."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the upcoming holiday season.