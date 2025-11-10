or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > mark consuelos
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Mark Consuelos Warns Fans to 'Stay Away From Politics' at Thanksgiving After Kelly Ripa Reveals It 'Sucks the Joy Out' of Holidays

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the top holiday argument starter during 'Live.'

Profile Image

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 6:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are preparing fans for the chaos that comes with the holiday season, as they provided some words of wisdom for anyone heading home for Thanksgiving.

During the Monday, November 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Consuelos kicked off a conversation about the most common holiday arguments — and it didn’t take long for politics to take center stage.

While Consuelos failed to guess what the top cause of disagreement is at Thanksgiving, Ripa thought the answer being politics was a no-brainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Ripa read a study about how 'politics sucks the joy out of Thanksgiving.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa read a study about how 'politics sucks the joy out of Thanksgiving.'

"Politics sucks the joy out of Thanksgiving," Ripa said, reading from a recent study before joking, "Is there joy in Thanksgiving?"

"Because there's always some sort of hard feelings and blame that comes up at Thanksgiving. It's always Thanksgiving where your family is 300 percent of themselves," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Mark Consuelos warned viewers to 'stay away from politics' during holidays.

Consuelos agreed with his wife of nearly 30 years, as he warned Live viewers to tread carefully when it comes to hot-button topics at the dinner table.

"That's true. Yeah. Stay away from politics," the Riverdale actor advised.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Wonders If He's the 'Weird Uncle' at Family Holidays

MORE ON:
mark consuelos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Kelly Ripa revealed 39 percent of holiday arguments are caused by extended family members.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa revealed 39 percent of holiday arguments are caused by extended family members.

Ripa went on to cite the survey's finding that 39 percent of all holiday arguments are sparked by extended family members rather than close relatives.

"The weird uncle, the drunk aunt, the aggressive cousin — it's always that one family member that comes in with the sole idea to spark a family argument," she quipped.

Ripa's comment caused Consuelos to get lost in his thoughts, as he admitted, "You think about the weird uncle or that one cousin who's a little off — but you wonder if sometimes, in a different setting, [are you] the weird cousin or the weird uncle? I wonder if my nieces and nephews think I'm the weird uncle."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa assured Mark Consuelos that he's the fun uncle.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa assured Mark Consuelos that he's the fun uncle.

Ripa quickly assured him otherwise, declaring, "No, I think you’re the funcle [fun uncle]. Everybody loves you. They think you're great. They think you're very funny."

"I mean, they think you tell dad jokes, but they like them," the Hope & Faith actress teased. "And they like that you still try to pick them up and throw them in the air even though they're six feet tall."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the upcoming holiday season.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed the upcoming holiday season.

The longtime talk show host wrapped up the segment by revealing that New Jersey — just one state away from where the couple resides in Manhattan — is one of 29 states where politics ranks as the No. 1 cause of Thanksgiving dinner disputes.

With that in mind, it sounds like Ripa and Consuelos will be keeping their holiday table free of political chatter this year — perhaps sticking to dad jokes instead.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.