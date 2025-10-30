ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Insists She 'Doesn't Complain' While Bickering With Mark Consuelos About Their Roles at Home: 'It's All Fair Here' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos playfully bickered during the October 29 episode of 'Live.' Rebecca Friedman Oct. 29 2025, Published 8:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos divide and conquer when it comes to maintaining their home. During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married co-hosts were discussing the topic of fall decorations when Ripa realized Consuelos didn't seem to appreciate the aesthetic touches she adds to their New York City townhouse for Halloween and Thanksgiving. "We never really did a big Thanksgiving thing," Consuelos claimed, clarifying he mainly meant "outside the house" — though Ripa was quick to disagree.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Tells Mark Consuelos 'It's as If You Don't Live in the House Where You Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos never 'noticed' her Thanksgiving decorations.

Admitting she's "done no decorating" this year because there is "a lot of construction" going on at the house next door, Ripa explained: "Usually I have big pumpkins that I leave out front." "Thank you for checking in. It's as if you don't live in the house where you live," she added, teasing her husband of nearly 30 years. Ripa continued, "But what I will do is take down Halloween [decorations] and I leave the big pumpkins for Thanksgiving."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Not Noticing Her Thanksgiving Cornucopia

"Along with the cornucopia that we always have in the middle of the table that you apparently haven't noticed before," she declared, signaling laughter from Live's studio audience. Consuelos defended himself, however, as he noted there are plenty of things he contributes to their home that Ripa doesn't seem to pay any mind to.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos joked fixing things around the house is his 'department.'

"See here's the thing — you know how certain things you push and they just work in the house? That's my department. I don't tell you about the little things [like] what's wrong with the air conditioning unit. I just take care of it. And you do the decorations." Ripa didn't let the light-hearted argument stop there, as she replied: "Right, but having said that, [there is] the light that flickers in our bathroom all the time for like eight years."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa Insists She 'Doesn't Complain'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa teased Mark Consuelos about a flickering lightbulb.

"That was the LED transition period," Consuelos joked. After being interrupted, Ripa pointed out, "And so I don't complain about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for nearly 30 years.