Mark Consuelos' Awkward Zipper Blunder Live on Air Leaves Fans in Stitches

His co-host and wife, Kelly Ripa, 54, looked over in disbelief, scanning his lap as she quipped if anyone had “noticed” the gaping zipper. However, Consuelos quickly claimed he was the first one to catch the faux pas — to his dismay, fans quickly proved him wrong as they flooded social media with comments.

“I noticed Mark’s fly was open when he was speaking about Princeton,” one viewer said, referencing a conversation earlier in the show.

Ripa laughed off the situation, responding cheekily, “Sometimes it’s Groundhog Day every day!”