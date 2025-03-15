or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Live with Kelly and Michael
OK LogoNEWS

Mark Consuelos' Awkward Zipper Blunder Live on Air Leaves Fans in Stitches

Photo of Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos accidentally left his zipper down during a recent live episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

By:

March 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a hilariously awkward moment that left viewers giggling, Mark Consuelos faced a wardrobe malfunction during a recent live episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as his pants zipper was wide open for all to see.

The 53-year-old actor made the shocking revelation just moments before the couple transitioned to their popular “Stump Mark” segment during the March 12 episode. “My zipper’s down!” he exclaimed, drawing gasps and giggles from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
Mark Consuelos Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Source: ABC/Mega

Viewers of 'Live with Kelly and Mark' were left stunned after the actor revealed his wardrobe malfunction.

Article continues below advertisement

His co-host and wife, Kelly Ripa, 54, looked over in disbelief, scanning his lap as she quipped if anyone had “noticed” the gaping zipper. However, Consuelos quickly claimed he was the first one to catch the faux pas — to his dismay, fans quickly proved him wrong as they flooded social media with comments.

“I noticed Mark’s fly was open when he was speaking about Princeton,” one viewer said, referencing a conversation earlier in the show.

Ripa laughed off the situation, responding cheekily, “Sometimes it’s Groundhog Day every day!”

Article continues below advertisement
Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, know how to keep it real.

Article continues below advertisement

Consuelos and Ripa truly know how to keep it real on their talk show, often sharing intimate details from their marriage. In 2024, they discussed their no-nonsense “no eating before s--” rule.

Ripa explained, “I have a very strict no eating thing before,” while Consuelos expressed his dismay over her hearty dinner choices. “He’s like, ‘Are you sure you want the burger?’ I’m like, ‘I’m absolutely positive.’”

Despite a thought-provoking study suggesting that eating beforehand could enhance pleasure, Ripa stood her ground, insisting she wouldn't budge from her quirky rule.

MORE ON:
Live with Kelly and Michael

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa at the WHCA Dinner
Source: MEGA

During their talk show, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa often share intimate details from their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Consuelos joined the talk show in 2023, fans have loved their chemistry, with a source telling Closer in December 2024 that their program is now the "envy of every other daytime" series.

“It’s not some giant mystery: Kelly and Mark get along as coworkers because their marriage is so solid,” the insider revealed. “All the skepticism around bringing Mark on board has pretty much evaporated.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Fans admire Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' chemistry.

The source highlighted their ability to steer the show away from negativity while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. “They also have a reputation for treating their staff well and not being overbearing bosses,” the source added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.