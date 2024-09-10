Kelly Ripa Criticizes Mark Consuelos on-Air for Taking Their Son to Hooters on 'Dad and Kid Playdate' Years Ago
Kelly Ripa called out husband Mark Consuelos for the time the dad-of-three took one of their sons to Hooters for "a playdate."
The stars, both 53, were discussing the famous eatery during the Tuesday, September 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark when the actress recalled the incident.
"I’m not kidding! The two dads took the sons to Hooters!" Ripa insisted as the crowd laughed.
"They came in reeking of cigarette smoke," the mom-of-three spilled. "I was like, ‘Did you guys sit in the smoking section?’ They were like, ‘The whole place was the smoking section.'”
Consuelos clarified, "To be fair, we went on a dad and kid playdate," explaining the idea for the outing was for the two dads to get to know each other more while the kids were together.
"It wasn’t like my go-to hangout," the Riverdale alum said.
"It was solidified by the fact that he said, ‘We’re gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ And he was driving. And then we pulled into Hooters," he quipped.
The costars didn't name which kid they were talking about, as they share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, as well as daughter Lola, 23.
The couple, who wed in 1996, haven't shied away from airing out their dirty laundry on the show since Consuelos took over Ryan Seacrest's spot in April 2023.
Though the spouses have a ball working together, they admitted that at first, they were completely against the idea.
"When they asked me, we both said, 'No, this is insane. We can't do this,' and then we started talking about it. I remember us talking about it," the Hollywood hunk explained on an April episode fo his wife's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast.
"I know that one of the key deciding factors for me was over the past seven years leading up to, you know, this past year I'd been gone so much," Consuelos admitted. "I'd been, you know, in different countries, different states, on a d--- airplane every week if not twice a week."
"Sometimes I'd come see you for 24 hours and get back on a plane and go back to work, and so I was kind of tired of living by myself," he added of why he wanted to work with his partner. "I don't sleep well when I'm away from you. I literally don't sleep."