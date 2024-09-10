or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > mark consuelos
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kelly Ripa Criticizes Mark Consuelos on-Air for Taking Their Son to Hooters on 'Dad and Kid Playdate' Years Ago

Photo of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and one of their sons
Source: @instasuelos/instagram

Mark Consuelos became wife Kelly Ripa's talk show co-host in April 2023.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Ripa called out husband Mark Consuelos for the time the dad-of-three took one of their sons to Hooters for "a playdate."

The stars, both 53, were discussing the famous eatery during the Tuesday, September 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark when the actress recalled the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ripa criticizes mark consuelos taking son hooters playdate
Source: DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Kelly Ripa called out husband Mark Consuelos for taking their son to Hooters on a playdate years ago.

"I’m not kidding! The two dads took the sons to Hooters!" Ripa insisted as the crowd laughed.

"They came in reeking of cigarette smoke," the mom-of-three spilled. "I was like, ‘Did you guys sit in the smoking section?’ They were like, ‘The whole place was the smoking section.'”

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ripa criticizes mark consuelos taking son hooters playdate
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

The dad-of-three tried to defend his actions, insisting Hooters wasn't his 'go-to' spot.

Article continues below advertisement

Consuelos clarified, "To be fair, we went on a dad and kid playdate," explaining the idea for the outing was for the two dads to get to know each other more while the kids were together.

"It wasn’t like my go-to hangout," the Riverdale alum said.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ripa criticizes mark consuelos taking son hooters playdate
Source: @instasuelos/instagram

The co-hosts, who wed in 1996, share two sons and one daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was solidified by the fact that he said, ‘We’re gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ And he was driving. And then we pulled into Hooters," he quipped.

The costars didn't name which kid they were talking about, as they share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, as well as daughter Lola, 23.

MORE ON:
mark consuelos
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who wed in 1996, haven't shied away from airing out their dirty laundry on the show since Consuelos took over Ryan Seacrest's spot in April 2023.

Though the spouses have a ball working together, they admitted that at first, they were completely against the idea.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ripa criticizes mark consuelos taking son hooters playdate
Source: DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Consuelos became his wife's co-host in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"When they asked me, we both said, 'No, this is insane. We can't do this,' and then we started talking about it. I remember us talking about it," the Hollywood hunk explained on an April episode fo his wife's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast.

"I know that one of the key deciding factors for me was over the past seven years leading up to, you know, this past year I'd been gone so much," Consuelos admitted. "I'd been, you know, in different countries, different states, on a d--- airplane every week if not twice a week."

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes I'd come see you for 24 hours and get back on a plane and go back to work, and so I was kind of tired of living by myself," he added of why he wanted to work with his partner. "I don't sleep well when I'm away from you. I literally don't sleep."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.