Kelly Ripa Jokes Her & Husband Turned Co-Host Mark Consuelos 'Have Taken A Vow Of Chastity' After Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Scandal
Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos are becoming celibate!
On Thursday, April 6, the 52-year-old appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Ripa spilled the tea to Cohen about her husband becoming the newest co-host on Live!.
The Riverdale actor will appear on his first episode with Ripa on April 17, after current co-host Ryan Seacrest chose to leave the show due to his busy schedule.
In her interview with Cohen, the mom-of-three joked that her and Consuelos "have taken a vow of chastity" after the TV personality asked her to weigh in on the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal.
The two former hosts of Good Morning America were fired from ABC following the news of their affair.
Cohen then said that ABC should have kept the controversial duo on the show, adding that it would be "compelling" TV.
Ripa affirmed the comment, to which she claimed her and her latest co-host will refrain from intimacy "because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side."
"So we promise, no banging on the side," she quipped.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty recently opened up about Consuelos becoming her Live! partner in crime.
"It's gonna be seamless," she revealed. "Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug."
She mentioned that the two men are "like brothers," effectively knocking any rumors that there was animosity associated between them.
"Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child," Ripa added. "So you know, it's gonna be seamless."
The American Idol icon released a statement in February announcing that he will no longer be a part of the show.
"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said the producer. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
The New Jersey native penned a similar statement in response to the news.
"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind," she said.