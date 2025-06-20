Mark Cuban Reveals He Was Asked to Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate in 2024 Election: ‘It Would Have Been Awful’

"I'm not very good as the number two person," Cuban said on the Friday, June 20, episode of "The Bulwark" podcast. "The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, 'No, that's a dumb idea.' And I'm not really good at the shaking hands and kissing babies."

The Democrat’s team asked for his vetting materials, but he ultimately decided not to waste his time.

"My personality is completely different than Tim’s," he continued. "My experiences, my backgrounds are completely different. I think I’ve cut through the s—- more directly. I’m not a politician. And so, it would have been different, but it would have been awful."

Cuban joked that even if he didn’t turn Harris down, she "would have fired [him] within six days."