Mark Cuban Reveals He Was Asked to Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate in 2024 Election: ‘It Would Have Been Awful’
Kamala Harris considered an unexpected running mate before choosing Tim Walz.
The former vice president, 60, reportedly wanted Mark Cuban to join her presidential ticket in 2024, but he wasn’t interested.
"I'm not very good as the number two person," Cuban said on the Friday, June 20, episode of "The Bulwark" podcast. "The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, 'No, that's a dumb idea.' And I'm not really good at the shaking hands and kissing babies."
The Democrat’s team asked for his vetting materials, but he ultimately decided not to waste his time.
"My personality is completely different than Tim’s," he continued. "My experiences, my backgrounds are completely different. I think I’ve cut through the s—- more directly. I’m not a politician. And so, it would have been different, but it would have been awful."
Cuban joked that even if he didn’t turn Harris down, she "would have fired [him] within six days."
Mark Cuban Supported Kamala Harris' Campaign
The billionaire investor was an outspoken Harris supporter and "really thought she was going to win." He joined her on the campaign trail in Wisconsin at the La Crosse Harris rally, where he shed light on her relationship with small businesses.
"She knows that small businesses are an integral part of our community, that we grow up with them, and she wants to help those businesses grow, because she knows that maybe one of you, here, right now, will start a business that turns into the next Google," he explained at the October 2024 event.
The Shark Tank alum then proceeded to slam President Donald Trump and attack his tariffs.
"The way he’s been thinking about tariffs and trade now, something’s a little bit lost, and now his trade policies, particularly with tariffs, are basically just gibberish," the entrepreneur expressed. "Donald Trump wants you to have a lousy Christmas. Donald Trump is the Grinch that wants to steal your Christmas."
In addition to Wisconsin, Cuban campaigned with Harris in several swing states and hosted press calls. During that time, he volunteered to lead the Federal Trade Commission or the Securities and Exchange Commission, although that offer never came to fruition.
"I told her team, look, put my name in for the SEC," he said during a September 2024 appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box.” "It needs to change."
Mark Cuban Showed Respect to President Donald Trump
Political views aside, Cuban congratulated both President Trump and Elon Musk, one of the Republican’s biggest backers, after the election.
"Congrats @RealDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @ElonMusk as well," he wrote on X.