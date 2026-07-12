Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Stunning Transformation: 'Saved by the Bell' Star Shocks Fans With Impressive Physique — See Photo
July 12 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, the actor known for his role in the classic series Saved by the Bell, astonished fans with his remarkable physique during the 2026 Bell Media Upfronts in Toronto, Canada.
At the age of 52, Gosselaar made a striking entrance, promoting his upcoming show Bulges in a cropped white tank top, short blue shorts, and knee-high striped socks.
‘Bulges’ Sparks Buzz Ahead of Release
Fans expressed their surprise at Gosselaar's toned abs, bulging biceps, and muscular legs. A TikTok user humorously remarked, “Ok Zack Morris, I didn’t know you played like that,” highlighting the actor's iconic character from the beloved series.
The new show, Bulges, is described as a Canadian comedy centered on the quirky staff of a once-popular all-male restaurant in Niagara Falls. Although the release date remains unannounced, the buzz around the show has begun to grow.
Actor Reveals Fitness and Wellness Routine
In a recent appearance on “The Sackhoff Show” podcast, Gosselaar discussed his fitness journey, emphasizing the importance of sleep and nutrition.
He stated, “I don’t eat as much as I used to," revealing his focus on consuming quality foods without the stress of strict dietary requirements.
Additionally, Gosselaar practices Jiu-Jitsu, which he credits for his impressive physique. He shared that he incorporates cold plunges into his routine to combat inflammation and prioritizes sauna use before bedtime. This commitment to health provides insight into how he maintains his striking appearance.
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Family Life Remains His Top Priority
Gosselaar has been married to Catriona McGinn since 2012, and they share two children, Dekker and Lachlyn.
He also has two older children, Michael and Ava, from his previous marriage. Balancing family life and a demanding career, Gosselaar demonstrates his dedication as a father.
Reflecting on his experiences in the entertainment industry, Gosselaar expressed concern for fellow '90s stars who faced difficulties.
He stated, “I feel awful that anyone had to go through that, especially children,” noting the supportive environment he experienced while filming Saved by the Bell alongside co-stars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and others.
As Gosselaar embarks on this new chapter with Bulges, fans remain eager to see what lies ahead for the actor. With his impressive transformation and commitment to health, he has certainly captured the attention of audiences everywhere.