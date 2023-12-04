'Found' Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He's 'Still Scratching the Surface' in His Longstanding Career: 'I Want to Keep Going'

The series focuses on Gabi Mosely, played by Shanola Hampton, and her team finding America's missing people forgotten by the media — except she has her own childhood kidnapper locked in her basement, played by Gosselaar. "My scenes are mostly all with Shanola, and she's an amazing partner to work with. The stories are fulfilling and intricate and complex and it continues to be a challenge every week," he says. "That's something as an actor that you're always looking for is that you don't get bored with the role. In this business, there isn't a formula when a show becomes successful."

"Every script we get becomes more of a challenge because it builds on top of the foundation we've already built," he adds. "I don't watch a lot of my work, but I happened to catch a clip where Sir asked Gabi to pronounce her love for me, and it was an intimate scene. It was Sir manipulating to say I love her. I was like, 'That turned out pretty good.' I was happy about that."