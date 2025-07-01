Martha Stewart Hailed as 'Fabulous' as She Rocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Caftan

The domestic diva explained how she obtained the caftan in the caption of the Monday June 30, Instagram post.

"Right before we left Bedford for Rome for this fabulous boat trip I received a large box from @skims @roberto_cavalli This caftan was one of the beautiful items!!!" Stewart wrote.

She was seen standing on the deck of the yacht modeling the garment while holding up a bowl in one hand and a spoon in the other.

Stewart managed to get a hot ticket item, as the $228 caftan is already sold out in all sizes on SKIMS' website, where the piece is described as "effortless and elegant."

"Make a glamorous getaway statement in this floor-length kaftan featuring Roberto Cavalli’s exotic print," the description noted, along with how "this cover-up comes complete with a deep plunge neckline, thin tie at the center front, and s--- side openings."