Martha Stewart Hailed as 'Fabulous' as She Rocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Caftan
Martha Stewart was truly living la vita bella in an incredible caftan while on an Italian yachting trip, and Kim Kardashian played a part in it.
Stewart, 83, looked so glamorous in the flowing item that is part of a collaboration between Kardashian's SKIMS loungewear brand and designer Roberto Cavalli.
The Good Life
The domestic diva explained how she obtained the caftan in the caption of the Monday June 30, Instagram post.
"Right before we left Bedford for Rome for this fabulous boat trip I received a large box from @skims @roberto_cavalli This caftan was one of the beautiful items!!!" Stewart wrote.
She was seen standing on the deck of the yacht modeling the garment while holding up a bowl in one hand and a spoon in the other.
Stewart managed to get a hot ticket item, as the $228 caftan is already sold out in all sizes on SKIMS' website, where the piece is described as "effortless and elegant."
"Make a glamorous getaway statement in this floor-length kaftan featuring Roberto Cavalli’s exotic print," the description noted, along with how "this cover-up comes complete with a deep plunge neckline, thin tie at the center front, and s--- side openings."
'Goddess Vibes'
Fellow celebrities and fans alike raved over Stewart's captivating caftan snapshot as she cruised the Mediterranean Sea.
"This photo!!!" actress Ellen Pompeo gushed, while Tamar Braxton wrote, "Amazing!"
"She’s giving total goddess vibes," one fan commented, while a second said Stewart "is definitely living her best life...and looking great."
A third user thought Stewart in her chic look would be perfect on HBO's The White Lotus, writing, "Martha Stewart on the next White Lotus! As Tanya’s sister!!! Dooo it," referring to Jennifer Coolidge's dearly departed Tanya McQuoid.
Yacht Fun
Stewart showed how the SKIMS caftan wasn't a one-off, as she wore the look again as evening wear later on her cruise in a Tuesday, July 1, Instagram photo.
"We posed with everyone for photos on this weekend's cruise from Rome to Sicily to Malta on Luminara ... I am wearing a gorgeous silk caftan by Dianna Singh. Shoes by Prada," the entrepreneur noted in the caption about her ensemble.
Stewart also described the yacht, telling followers how the Luminara is a "790-ft ship with 200 staterooms and is the third luxury floating 'hotel' in the Ritz Carlton Yacht collection." She said her suite was "fitted with a large bedroom, large living room, kitchen/service area, master bathroom, giant deck with hot tub and view of pool deck below," calling it, "pretty fab!!!!!!!"
Floating 'Hotel'
Stewart noted how her trip was just as lovely as if she took a private yachting vacation.
"Luminara with lots of fun people, really very good food, hot but perfect weather and accommodations as nice as on a private yacht! Sunset at sea on way to Sicily," she captioned another Instagram photo on June 30 of the sun dipping down into the water.
One fan commented, "Enjoy. You deserve all the beauty that surrounding you. You earned it."