Martha Stewart Shuts Down Question About Meghan Markle's Jam After Duchess of Sussex Was Accused of Stealing Star's Pasta Recipe
Martha Stewart isn't interested in gabbing about Meghan Markle, who has been accused of mimicking the star's career.
While hosting an "In Conversation" with Benjamin Law in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 28, the celebrity chef turned down an inquiry about the Duchess of Sussex, who recently released products under her lifestyle line As Ever.
Martha Stewart Refuses to Talk About Meghan Markle
According to a news outlet, after a journalist asked about Meghan's viral jams, the entrepreneur, 83, replied, "No, I'm not going there," and moved on to another question.
The snub comes after Meghan, 43, was accused of stealing Stewart's pasta recipe for a cooking segment on With Love, Meghan.
"When I make this, I make this for my family," Meghan explained to her pal as she whipped up a one-pan spaghetti dish. "Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox."
The Duchess of Sussex Was Accused of Copying Martha Stewart's Recipe
Viewers noticed her recipe was similar to Stewart's one-pan pasta, and in February 2025, the webpage for the businesswoman's recipe was updated to include the words, "The original and best!"
Some people thought the anecdote was added to shade Meghan, though her series came out after the update.
- Meghan Markle Thinks She Will Become the Next 'Martha Stewart' of Netflix Despite Leaving Behind Her Lifestyle Blog in 2017
- Meghan Markle's 'The Tig' Relaunch Could Make Her the 'Next Martha Stewart'
- Meghan Markle Launches Her New Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Years After Shutting Down 'The Tig'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Regardless of Stewart's page update, social media users called out the Suits actress for seemingly copying her.
"I made that recipe back in 2013. It’s literally that old. Nothing is original with her," one person wrote of Meghan's dish, while another noted, "Well, this wouldn't be Meghan's first time doing this. But she continues to get away with it."
"Do you think they added 'the original and best' after megaliar’s show? 😂😂 Go get her, Martha!" wrote another, with a fourth penned, "I'm glad Meghan is being outed but one pot pasta is a monstrosity no matter who came up with it. Sorry."
Stewart hasn't responded to the copying claims.
Meghan has been trying to pursue a career in the lifestyle sphere since she and Prince Harry left the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.
Originally, her brand was called American Riviera Orchard, but trademark issues prompted her to change the name. After years of delays, she finally released a line of jams and other products, though they were met with mixed reviews.
Does Meghan Markle Want to Be the Next Martha Stewart?
A source previously said Meghan has long planned to "take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game."
The retired actress has previous experience in the sphere through her blog The Tig, though she shut it down in 2017 as he romance with Harry took off.