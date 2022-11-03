Oops! Ina Garten Reveals Her Husband Mistakenly Sent Embarrassing NSFW Text To Her Publicist

Despite beginning their relationship with a lengthy separation while Jeffrey served overseas in the Army in the late 1960s, the lovebirds have now been married for more than 50 years and are still going strong. In a March interview, the chef shared that her husband even played a big part in building her self-confidence in her cooking over the years that they've been together.

"Jeffrey says if it wasn’t hard, I wouldn’t think it was interesting. So that part of it, I like. I like the challenge of it," she explained, before going on to gush about the joys of marriage with her hubby.