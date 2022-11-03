Oops! Ina Garten Reveals Her Husband Mistakenly Sent Embarrassing NSFW Text To Her Publicist
Wrong number! Ina Garten confessed that her husband, Jeffrey, once accidentally sent an embarrassing, "not safe for work" text to one of her staff members while attempting to flirt with the celebrity chef.
In a snippet of the upcoming Monday, November 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Barefoot Contessa host, 74, revealed the now-76-year-old mistakenly sent a steamy text that read: "You're gonna be delicious tonight," to her publicist, Kristina Felix.
"I don't think this was meant for me," Ina recalled her publicist texting back.
Drew Barrymore asked the famed cook if she "turned bright red" when she heard of the awkward slip up, to which Ina replied, "I didn't see it, but I imagine so."
The Food Network personality met Jeffrey in 1963 when she was only 15-years-old, and five years later, the happy couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her parents' home in Stamford, Connecticut.
Despite beginning their relationship with a lengthy separation while Jeffrey served overseas in the Army in the late 1960s, the lovebirds have now been married for more than 50 years and are still going strong. In a March interview, the chef shared that her husband even played a big part in building her self-confidence in her cooking over the years that they've been together.
"Jeffrey says if it wasn’t hard, I wouldn’t think it was interesting. So that part of it, I like. I like the challenge of it," she explained, before going on to gush about the joys of marriage with her hubby.
"He’s pretty fabulous," she praised the Three Days at Camp David author. “He’s just, he’s extraordinary. He’s positive and supportive and happy and smart and has the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever known. He’s just adorable. So, I got really lucky."
Ina spoke with Page Six on her relationship with Jeffrey.