10 of the Biggest Revelations from Meghan Markle's Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan': Her 'Love Language,' New Hobby and More

Meghan Markle welcomed several guests to her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which debuted on March 4.

In the second episode, the Duchess of Sussex appeared with her friend Mindy Kaling and talked about kids' parties and their childhoods.

"People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," The Office actress said, prompting Meghan to correct her: "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."

Meghan received the Duchess of Sussex title following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. The names of their children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — were also updated after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. Their kids were initially referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Suits actress continued, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."