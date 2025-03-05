10 of the Biggest Revelations from Meghan Markle's Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan': Her 'Love Language,' New Hobby and More
'I'm Sussex Now'
Meghan Markle welcomed several guests to her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which debuted on March 4.
In the second episode, the Duchess of Sussex appeared with her friend Mindy Kaling and talked about kids' parties and their childhoods.
"People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," The Office actress said, prompting Meghan to correct her: "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."
Meghan received the Duchess of Sussex title following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. The names of their children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — were also updated after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. Their kids were initially referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Suits actress continued, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."
Meghan Markle Shared Several Stories About Her Children With Prince Harry
Throughout the eight episodes of With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old mom-of-two constantly spoke about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In the premiere episode, she told her friend Daniel Martin she has one plant in her home for medicinal and curing purposes.
"I use a lot of Arnica in my house," she said. "That's toddler life! Lots of bumps and bruises."
Meghan also revealed she wakes up early every day to make breakfast for her kids, later adding she ensures she has crudité platters for them.
"We have them every day because I think that's how our kids love eating vegetables so much — you just make it present beautifully with your eyes first," she revealed.
Meghan Markle Also Cooks With Her Children!
Meghan revealed she often cooks with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, saying, "It's so much a part of what I want them to learn and have these great formative memories of being there with me, and, 'Oh, mama used to make this!' Also (Harry) is a great cook ... and makes a really great breakfast."
What Is Meghan Markle's Love Language?
While making a "single skillet spaghetti," Martin applauded Meghan for showing her love through her food.
"It's a big love language," The Boys & Girls Guide to Getting Down star replied.
Meghan added in the sixth episode, "I love feeding people. I think it's probably my love language."
Meghan Markle Once Lived in Argentina
Elsewhere in the series, Meghan reminisced about her experience residing in South America years before she met Prince Harry.
"When I lived in Argentina, I think the reason I loved it so much is because it reminded me of California in a lot of ways," Meghan told her Argentinian friend Delfina Blaquier. "Where you have the mountains and you have this joy of life and the joy of being outside. I was only there for a few months interning at the U.S. Embassy, but I loved it."
Meghan Markle Was a Girl Scout
"I started as a Daisy, which is when you're five or six and I sold a lot of cookies. My mom [Doria Ragland] was my troop leader. Troop 949," Meghan said of her Girl Scout days during a hike with Blaquie.
Meghan Markle Got Her First Job at 13
In an episode of With Love, Meghan, the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model divulged details of her first job.
"My grandmother worked at an ice cream shop ," Meghan told her friends Kelly Zajfen and Abigail Spencer. "I was 13 years old. My first job was at Humphrey Yogarts."
She also revealed she had a gig at a donut shop called Little Orbit Donuts when she was younger.
She Learned Flower Arranging While Pregnant With Her First Child
During a visit to a florist, Meghan recollected the time she learned flower arranging at her baby shower while she was pregnant with her first child.
"I started to find this really calming and meditative, so when I have a little bit of time at the end of the day, I do this," she reflected. "I have a glass of wine and just enjoy it."
Meghan Markle Shared an Inspiring Message
Prince Harry's wife looked emotional while sharing an inspiring message in an episode of her Netflix series.
"If you break something that is precious and valuable, it's not broken... that fracture actually makes it more beautiful," Meghan told her friend Vicky Tsai in an episode of With Love, Meghan.
The Tatcha founder agreed, replying to the royal, "Or celebrated because it's what makes you beautiful — perfect isn't beautiful. Things that have lived and been dropped and put back together again are more beautiful."
Meghan Markle Found a New Hobby
Despite being a busy mom, Meghan also spends time with her friends and plays mahjong with them.
"My girlfriends are coming over, we have all started to learn mahjong together in the past few months...We play a version called American mahjong," she said. "What I've come to really love about mahjong is that the game itself is really fun, but what was so great was the idea of learning something new with your friends, together."
Meghan noted the hobby "becomes the background of the expansion of friendship," adding, "It's the feeling of community. It's become special for all of us. We're all at such different chapters in our lives. It's amazing that it's just as meaningful for me as it is for Victoria [Jackson] or Tracy [Robbins] or Jennifer [Rudolph Walsh]. We all really like it."