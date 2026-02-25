Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's 911 Call Revealed: First Responders Were 'Unable' to Access Star's Bedroom Before Her Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

New details about Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short, who died by suicide, have come to light. According to audio obtained by Page Six, a dispatcher with the Los Angeles Fire Department described the nature of Katherine’s wound as “self-inflicted.”

The dispatcher stated that the caller had been with the patient but was “unable” to access the bedroom inside the Hollywood, Calif., residence where the incident reportedly occurred.

Source: MEGA Martin Short’s daughter Katherine died by suicide.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that crews responded to a call at the address around 6:41 p.m. However, officials declined to publicly identify the individual involved due to privacy concerns.

As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Katherine was the adopted daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman. The couple also adopted two sons together — Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday, February 23, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET, where she was found deceased.

Source: MEGA The 911 call described the wound as 'self-inflicted.'

A representative for the actor later confirmed the heartbreaking news in a public statement. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the message read.

Before her death, Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker in Los Angeles. She was employed at a private practice and also worked part-time at Amae Health clinic, where she focused on community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy.

Source: MEGA Fire and police crews responded to Katherine Short's home.

The devastating loss comes 15 years after Martin lost his wife of 30 years. Nancy died in 2010 at age 58 following a battle with ovarian cancer. In a 2019 interview, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about living with grief and how he continues to honor his late wife.

"Our marriage was a triumph. So it’s tough," he shared. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s 'Hey, Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

Source: MEGA Martin Short previously spoke about losing his wife.

"I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and don’t speak of them — that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So to me, she’s still here," the Hollywood star explained. "At the same time, her death emboldened me to take risks. With real tragedy, you become a little more daring. It’s the yin to the yang: the positive part of life’s dark side."